Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 31) And Wednesday Schedule

TUESDAY, JAN. 31
Boys Basketball
North Country 65, Enosburg 39
Groveton 47, White Mountains 43
Gorham 74, Colebrook 68
Profile at Littleton, ppd. to Wednesday
Girls Basketball
St. J 49, Burlington 27
Lyndon 53, Lamoille 45
Lake Region 42, Randolph 23
Danville 55, Northfield 29
Blue Mountain 52, Williamstown 43
Groveton 54, White Mountains 36
Colebrook 41, Gorham 27
Hazen def. Twinfield via forfeit
Profile at Littleton, ppd. to Wednesday
Alpine Skiing
St. J, Lyndon at Middlebury, 9
Nordic Skiing
St. J, Lyndon at Peoples Skate Sprints, All Day
Women’s Hoops
Lyndon at MCLA, ppd. TBD
TOP PERFORMERS
Kaylee Weaver paced the offense with 13 points and Cassidy Kittredge returned from a finger injury with 11 points as St. J Academy posted a 49-27 Metro Division rout of Burlington on National Girls and Women Sports Day.
Brooke’lyn Robinson hit 12 of 13 free throws, 9 of 9 in the fourth quarter, and finished with 28 points, while Delaney Raymond (nine) and Molly Renaduette combined for 17 points as Lyndon topped Lamoille 53-45.
Maddie Racine and Sakoya Sweeney tallied eight points apiece in Lake Region’s 42-23 victory over visiting Randolph.
Jordan Alley compiled 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists while Felicity Sulham (eight boards) and Keegan Tillotson each scored 11 to power Blue Mountain by Williamstown 52-43.
Marissa Kenison turned in 24 points and Madison Ash (eight rebounds) and Aspen Clermont each had nine points as Groveton edged White Mountains 54-36.
Sierra Riff registered 12 points, six assists and five steals and Haley Rossitto supplied nine points and six steals to lead Colebrook 41-27 over Gorham.
Cooper Brueck netted a season-high 23 points to go along with Jorden Driver’s 13 and Brayden Pepin’s 12 as North Country flew by Enosburg 65-39.
Ben Wheelock dropped in 21 points, Kaden Cloutier registered nine points, 10 assists and seven rebounds and Dylan Simino tallied nine points as well in Groveton’s 47-43 win against White Mountains.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1
Boys Basketball
Lamoille at Lyndon, 6:30
Montpelier at Lake Region, 7
Hazen at Spaulding, 7
Danville at Stowe, 7
Blue Mountain at Richford, 7
Lin-Wood at Lisbon, 6:30
Profile at Littleton, 6:30
Girls Basketball
Vergennes at North Country, 6:30
Lin-Wood at Lisbon, 5
Profile at Littleton, 5
Unified Basketball
White Mountains at Kennett, 3
Boys Hockey
St. J at Lyndon, 6
Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades at Brattleboro, 4:45
Wrestling
St. J at Vergennes, 5:30
Alpine Skiing
Littleton, Profile at Kanc Classic, 5:30
Nordic Skiing
Profile at White Mountains, 3
Snowboarding
Lake Region at Stowe Mountain, 10
