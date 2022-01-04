Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 4) And Wednesday Schedule
White Mountains knocks off rival Littleton 35-34 in a girls hoops game in Whitefield on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY, JAN. 4

Girls Hoops

Mt. Mansfield 52, St. J 38

Lyndon 59, Lake Region 39

Woodsville 47, Moultonborough 19

Colebrook 51, Lin-Wood 33

Groveton 32, Gorham 30

Boys Hoops

Hazen 57, Peoples 49

Rivendell 49, Blue Mountain 42

Woodsville at Moultonborough, 6:30

Colebrook 76, Lin-Wood 52

Groveton 48, Gorham 25

Danville at Stowe, ppd. TBD

Nordic Skiing

St. J, LI at Walden Property, 2:30 (skate)

Men’s Basketball

SUNY Canton at Lyndon, ppd. to Wednesday

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Ben Wheelock turned in 17 points and 11 rebounds and longtime coach Mark Collins recorded his 500th career victory as Groveton toppled Gorham 48-25.

Kolton Dowse delivered 23 points and Kaiden Dowse added 20 as Colebrook picked off Lin-Wood 76-52.

Tyler Rivard tallied a game-high 15 points with 10 boards as Hazen upended Peoples 57-49.

Emma Renaudette tallied 14 points and Kadienne Whitcomb splashed in 11 as Lyndon rolled past rival Lake Region 59-39.

Emily Farr had 12 points while Mackenzie Kingsbury and Maddie Roy added 11 each in Woodsville’s rout of Moultonborough.

Haley Rossitto had a game-high 15 points while Shyanna Fuller had eight points and 12 rebounds as Colebrook raced to a 51-33 win over Lin-Wood.

——

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5

Boys Hockey

St. J at Milton, 7:15

Missisquoi at Lyndon, 6

Boys Hoops

Lyndon at Harwood, 7

Lake Region at Lamoille, 7

Profile at Lisbon, 6:30

Girls Hoops

Blue Mountain at Danville, 7:30

North Country at Missisquoi, 6:30

Hazen at Winooski, 7

Profile at Lisbon, 5

Wrestling

CVU at St. J, ppd. to Jan. 12

White Mountains at Winnisquam, 6

Men’s Basketball

SUNY Canton at Lyndon, 3

