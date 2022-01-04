Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 4) And Wednesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, JAN. 4
Girls Hoops
Mt. Mansfield 52, St. J 38
Lyndon 59, Lake Region 39
Woodsville 47, Moultonborough 19
Colebrook 51, Lin-Wood 33
Groveton 32, Gorham 30
Boys Hoops
Hazen 57, Peoples 49
Rivendell 49, Blue Mountain 42
Woodsville at Moultonborough, 6:30
Colebrook 76, Lin-Wood 52
Groveton 48, Gorham 25
Danville at Stowe, ppd. TBD
Nordic Skiing
St. J, LI at Walden Property, 2:30 (skate)
Men’s Basketball
SUNY Canton at Lyndon, ppd. to Wednesday
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Ben Wheelock turned in 17 points and 11 rebounds and longtime coach Mark Collins recorded his 500th career victory as Groveton toppled Gorham 48-25.
Kolton Dowse delivered 23 points and Kaiden Dowse added 20 as Colebrook picked off Lin-Wood 76-52.
Tyler Rivard tallied a game-high 15 points with 10 boards as Hazen upended Peoples 57-49.
Emma Renaudette tallied 14 points and Kadienne Whitcomb splashed in 11 as Lyndon rolled past rival Lake Region 59-39.
Emily Farr had 12 points while Mackenzie Kingsbury and Maddie Roy added 11 each in Woodsville’s rout of Moultonborough.
Haley Rossitto had a game-high 15 points while Shyanna Fuller had eight points and 12 rebounds as Colebrook raced to a 51-33 win over Lin-Wood.
——
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5
Boys Hockey
St. J at Milton, 7:15
Missisquoi at Lyndon, 6
Boys Hoops
Lyndon at Harwood, 7
Lake Region at Lamoille, 7
Profile at Lisbon, 6:30
Girls Hoops
Blue Mountain at Danville, 7:30
North Country at Missisquoi, 6:30
Hazen at Winooski, 7
Profile at Lisbon, 5
Wrestling
CVU at St. J, ppd. to Jan. 12
White Mountains at Winnisquam, 6
Men’s Basketball
SUNY Canton at Lyndon, 3
