Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 16) And Wednesday Schedule

TUESDAY, MAY 16
Baseball
CVU 10, SJA 3
U-32 7, LI 4
NCU 11, Lamoille 1
Spaulding 9, Lake Region 1
Hazen 15, Oxbow 1
Blue Mountain 19, Danville 0
Gorham 10, Groveton 4
Softball
SJA 3, CVU 2
LI 16, U-32 4
Essex 7, NCU 1
Spaulding 11, Lake Region 10
Groveton 18, Gorham 0
Track & Field
Boys: SJA 200, Colchester 155.5, Burlington 141.5, Essex 67, Winooski 4
Girls: SJA 152.33, Colchester 144.66, Burlington 138.33, Essex 107.66, Winooski 8
Boys: NCU 228.5, Lamoille 132, Lake Region 101.5, Lyndon 90, Spaulding 37, Hazen 3
Girls: NCU 228.5, Lake Region 144, Lyndon 99.5, Lamoille 73, Spaulding 54, Hazen 6
White Mountains at Kearsarge, 4
Girls Lacrosse
SJA 14, Rice 5
Boys Tennis
SJA at CVU (match not finished, rain)
Plymouth 9, Littleton 0
White Mountains 7, Inter-Lakes 2
Girls Tennis
CVU 6, SJA 1
TOP PERFORMERS
Maren Nitsche tallied four goals and three assists, Sophia Shippee netted four goals and Maggie Zschau collected five assists and a goal as SJA lacrosse raced past Division I Rice 14-5.
Emersen Mitchell (2-for-3) smoked a go-ahead two-run double in the bottom of the sixth and Cassidy Kittredge went the distance, allowing one earned run on six hits and seven Ks as SJA rallied for a 3-2 Metro win over CVU.
Tate Parker fired in 14 strikeouts in a five-inning no-hitter to lead North Country over Lamoille 11-1.
Brendan Moodie (two runs) and James Montgomery each had a double and three RBIs as Hazen eased its way past Oxbow 15-1.
Ricky Fennimore helped Blue Mountain no-hit Danville for the second time this season, throwing five innings with three Ks in the 19-0 rout.
Rylie Taylor (two runs), Julia Bigelow (three runs) and Abby Fillion (four RBIs) each bagged round-trippers in Lyndon’s 16-4 win over U-32.
Lake Region’s Brooklyn Hinton won both the discus (28.37 meters) and high jump (1.25) at a six-team track and field meet won by North Country at Lyndon Institute.
Kendall Hale (four hits) and Aleacya Moshinskie (three hits) had back-to-back sixth-inning home runs in Twinfield/Danville/Cabot’s 25-12 win over Peoples.
Watson Laffoon won both the discus (30.02 meters) and javelin (33.25) to help North Country to the top spot in a six-team track and field meet at LI. Lyndon’s Logan Perry was tops in both the 110 hurdles (19.21 seconds) and 300 hurdles (48.53).
Wilder Thomas (200m, 24.17 seconds), Charlie Krebs (800, 2:04.25) and Ricardo Salinas (300 hurdles, 45.83) each claimed individual victories to help St. Johnsbury to a team win in a five-team meet at Colchester.
Peyton Qualter secured the triple jump win with a distance of 9.18 meters and Siri Dunn was tops in high jump (1.17) as St. Johnsbury took first place in a five-team meet at Colchester.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
Baseball
White Mountains at Kearsarge, 4
Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 4
Lisbon at Littleton, 4
Profile at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4
Colebrook at Gorham, 4
Softball
White Mountains at Kearsarge, 4
Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 4
Lisbon at Littleton, 4
Profile at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4
Colebrook at Gorham, 4
Boys Lacrosse
Montpelier at SJA, 4:30
Harwood at LI, 4:30
Boys Tennis
White Mountains at Littleton, 3
Gilford at Profile, 4
Girls Tennis
SJA at NCU, 3:30
Moultonborough at White Mountains, 4
Littleton at Inter-Lakes, 4
Boys Ultimate
Burlington at SJA, 4
