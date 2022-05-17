Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 17) And Wednesday Schedule
Head coach Chris Carr, back right, and assistant coaches Kevin Ruggles, left, and Randy Boulay pose with the team after Lyndon's 13-1 victory over visiting U-32 on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. It was the eighth-year coaching group's 100th career high school win.

TUESDAY, MAY 17

Baseball

U-32 6, Lyndon 3

Blue Mountain 20, Danville 1

Hazen 15, Oxbow 0

Colebrook 12, Pittsburg-Canaan 2

White Mountains 14, Belmont 5

Woodsville 8, Lisbon 3

Spaulding 10, Lake Region 0

St. J at Champlain Valley, ppd. to Wednesday

North Country at Lamoille, ppd. to Wednesday

Softball

Lyndon 13, U-32 1

White Mountains 8, Berlin 6

Blue Mountain 13, Danville 8

Woodsville 12, Lisbon 0

Essex 17, North Country 8

Colebrook at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4

Spaulding at Lake Region, 4:30

St. J at Champlain Valley, ppd. to Wednesday

Track & Field

White Mountains at Kearsarge, 4

Boys Tennis

St. J 7, Champlain Valley 0

Prospect Mountain at White Mountains, ppd. to Friday

Girls Tennis

St. J at Champlain Valley, ppd. to Wednesday

Girls Ultimate

St. J 13, Burlington 6

Girls Lacrosse

St. J 9, Rice 7

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Jordan Alley (HR, double, three RBI) provided big plate support as Blue Mountain outlasted Danville 13-10.

Ashleigh Simpson scattered five hits and Emma Newland (two singles, triple, five RBI) and Kadienne Whitcomb (single, double, RBI) paced the offense to help eighth-year coaches Chris Carr, Kevin Ruggles and Randy Boulay score high school win No. 100 in unbeaten Lyndon’s 13-1 rout of U-32.

Anna McIntyre went 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI, Jess Riley was 3-for-3 and Mackenzie Griswold belted a three-run homer in unbeaten Woodsville’s 12-0 win over Lisbon.

Jack Boudreault tossed a complete-game four-hitter with 15 strikeouts and went 2-for-3 with a run and RBI at the plate, while Jayden Greene was 2-for-4 with two runs and a two-run triple as Woodsville’s topped Lisbon 8-3.

Evan Dennis went 4-for-4 with four RBI and a three-run inside-the-park home run and Ricky Fennimore was 3-for-3 with two RBI while tossing a nine-strikeout, one-hitter in undefeated Blue Mountain’s 20-1 win at Danville.

Tyson Davison was 3-for-3 with three RBI, while Jas Zendik and Andrew Menard (no hits, five Ks on the mound) each had two hits and two RBI as Hazen pounced on Oxbow 15-0.

Dylan Wilcox led all scorers with four assists and two goals, Sabrina Lamar added four goals and an assist, while Emily Kostruba and Hannah Keith keyed the defense as St. J remained unbeaten with a 13-6 Ultimate win over Burlington.

——

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

Baseball

St. J at Champlain Valley, 4:30

Littleton at Profile, 3:30

White Mountains at Inter-Lakes, 4:30

Lisbon at Gorham, 4

Groveton at Woodsville, 4

Lamoille at North Country, 4

Softball

St. J at Champlain Valley, 4:30

Littleton at Profile, 3:30

White Mountains at Inter-Lakes, 4:30

Lisbon at Gorham, 4

Groveton at Woodsville, 4

Boys Tennis

Profile at Littleton, 4

White Mountains at Prospect Mountain, 4

Girls Tennis

Moultonborough at White Mountains, 4

Littleton at Inter-Lakes, 4

Plymouth at Profile, 4

St. J at Champlain Valley, 3:30

Boys Ultimate

St. J at Burlington, 4

Track & Field

Lyndon, Hazen at Spaulding, 3:15

Boys Lacrosse

St. J at Montpelier, 4:30

Girls Lacrosse

St. J at Colchester, 4:30

