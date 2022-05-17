Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 17) And Wednesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, MAY 17
Baseball
U-32 6, Lyndon 3
Blue Mountain 20, Danville 1
Hazen 15, Oxbow 0
Colebrook 12, Pittsburg-Canaan 2
White Mountains 14, Belmont 5
Woodsville 8, Lisbon 3
Spaulding 10, Lake Region 0
St. J at Champlain Valley, ppd. to Wednesday
North Country at Lamoille, ppd. to Wednesday
Softball
Lyndon 13, U-32 1
White Mountains 8, Berlin 6
Blue Mountain 13, Danville 8
Woodsville 12, Lisbon 0
Essex 17, North Country 8
Colebrook at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4
Spaulding at Lake Region, 4:30
St. J at Champlain Valley, ppd. to Wednesday
Track & Field
White Mountains at Kearsarge, 4
Boys Tennis
St. J 7, Champlain Valley 0
Prospect Mountain at White Mountains, ppd. to Friday
Girls Tennis
St. J at Champlain Valley, ppd. to Wednesday
Girls Ultimate
St. J 13, Burlington 6
Girls Lacrosse
St. J 9, Rice 7
TOP PERFORMERS
Jordan Alley (HR, double, three RBI) provided big plate support as Blue Mountain outlasted Danville 13-10.
Ashleigh Simpson scattered five hits and Emma Newland (two singles, triple, five RBI) and Kadienne Whitcomb (single, double, RBI) paced the offense to help eighth-year coaches Chris Carr, Kevin Ruggles and Randy Boulay score high school win No. 100 in unbeaten Lyndon’s 13-1 rout of U-32.
Anna McIntyre went 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI, Jess Riley was 3-for-3 and Mackenzie Griswold belted a three-run homer in unbeaten Woodsville’s 12-0 win over Lisbon.
Jack Boudreault tossed a complete-game four-hitter with 15 strikeouts and went 2-for-3 with a run and RBI at the plate, while Jayden Greene was 2-for-4 with two runs and a two-run triple as Woodsville’s topped Lisbon 8-3.
Evan Dennis went 4-for-4 with four RBI and a three-run inside-the-park home run and Ricky Fennimore was 3-for-3 with two RBI while tossing a nine-strikeout, one-hitter in undefeated Blue Mountain’s 20-1 win at Danville.
Tyson Davison was 3-for-3 with three RBI, while Jas Zendik and Andrew Menard (no hits, five Ks on the mound) each had two hits and two RBI as Hazen pounced on Oxbow 15-0.
Dylan Wilcox led all scorers with four assists and two goals, Sabrina Lamar added four goals and an assist, while Emily Kostruba and Hannah Keith keyed the defense as St. J remained unbeaten with a 13-6 Ultimate win over Burlington.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 18
Baseball
St. J at Champlain Valley, 4:30
Littleton at Profile, 3:30
White Mountains at Inter-Lakes, 4:30
Lisbon at Gorham, 4
Groveton at Woodsville, 4
Lamoille at North Country, 4
Softball
St. J at Champlain Valley, 4:30
Littleton at Profile, 3:30
White Mountains at Inter-Lakes, 4:30
Lisbon at Gorham, 4
Groveton at Woodsville, 4
Boys Tennis
Profile at Littleton, 4
White Mountains at Prospect Mountain, 4
Girls Tennis
Moultonborough at White Mountains, 4
Littleton at Inter-Lakes, 4
Plymouth at Profile, 4
St. J at Champlain Valley, 3:30
Boys Ultimate
St. J at Burlington, 4
Track & Field
Lyndon, Hazen at Spaulding, 3:15
Boys Lacrosse
St. J at Montpelier, 4:30
Girls Lacrosse
St. J at Colchester, 4:30
