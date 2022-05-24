Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 24) And Wednesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, MAY 24
Baseball
Rice 6, St. J 1
Lyndon 14, Lamoille 0
White Mountains 14, Newfound 0
Blue Mountain 8, Peoples 5
Lake Region 11, Harwood 7
North Country 11, Oxbow 5
Thetford 5, Hazen 4 (8)
Softball
Missisquoi 3, St. J 2
Lyndon 16, Lamoille 0
Danville 17, Thetford 5
Blue Mountain 12, Peoples 1
Lake Region 19, Harwood 4
South Burlington 5, North Country 3
Newfound 1, White Mountains 0 (8)
Girls Lacrosse
St. J 14, U-32 7
TOP PERFORMERS
Luke Dudas (3-for-3, double, triple) and Wyatt Mason (2-for-2, triple, three RBI) provided thump on offense and winning pitcher Carsen McQuade went three innings, allowing one hit in Lyndon’s 14-0 win over Lamoille.
Ricky Fennimore was 3-for-4 with a double and five RBI as Blue Mountain downed Peoples 8-5.
Jake LeBlanc went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and Dylan Willey was 2-for-4 with a triple and a double in North Country’s 11-5 win over Oxbow.
Shane Stevens (two hits, two runs) and Gabe Gardner had a double among his two hits in Lake Region’s 11-7 triumph over Harwood.
Kadienne Whitcomb threw a five-inning no-hitter and had three RBI at the plate while Brydie Barton had two doubles and two RBI, Emma Newland was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI and Isabelle Priest finished with two singles and a double in Lyndon’s 16-0 romp over Lamoille.
Rylie Cadieux went 3-for-3 with three doubles and five runs while Zoe Crocker was 4-for-4 with a three-run homer in the second inning as Danville pounded Thetford 17-5.
Kyra Nelson and Lauren Joy each had doubles among their three hits and starter Maggie Emerson and reliever Nelson combined on a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts in Blue Mountain’s 12-1 victory over Peoples.
Sakoya Sweeney (5IP, 4H, 3K) picked up the win in the circle and went 3-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and scored four runs while Tyra Scelza was 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI in Lake Region’s 19-4 victory at Harwood.
Sophia Shippee scored six goals, Maren Nitsche produced three and Clara Andre saved 12 shots in St. J’s 14-7 lacrosse win at U-32.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 25
N.H. Girls Tennis
D-III State Team Tournament
First Round
No. 10 Conant (4-8) at No. 7 White Mountains (9-5), 4
Baseball
Randolph at Lake Region, 4:30
Pittsburg-Canaan at Littleton, 4
White Mountains at Bishop Brady, 4
Profile at Gorham, 4
Lin-Wood at Lisbon, 4
Groveton at Colebrook, 4
Softball
Randolph at Lake Region, 4:30
Pittsburg-Canaan at Littleton, 4
White Mountains at Newfound, 4
Profile at Gorham, 4
Lin-Wood at Lisbon, 4
Groveton at Colebrook, 4
Track & Field
LI, Hazen at North Country, 3:15
Boys Lacrosse
Hartford at St. J, 4:30
Boys Tennis
S. Burlington at St. J, 3:30
Boys Ultimate
St. J at Middlebury, 4
Girls Ultimate
St. J at South Burlington, 7
Girls Tennis
St. J at S. Burlington, 3:30
North Country at Spaulding, 3:
