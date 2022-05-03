Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 3) And Wednesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, MAY 3
Baseball
BFA-St. Albans 7, St. J 6 (8)
Lyndon 20, Randolph 0
Danville 14, West Rutland 2
Profile 5, Pittsburg-Canaan 3
Hazen 4, Montpelier 3 (8)
Thetford 7, Lake Region 2
Harwood 19, North Country 7
Softball
Blue Mountain 13, Craftsbury 0
BFA-St. Albans 3, St. J 0
Lyndon 20, Randolph 0
Pittsburg-Canaan 15, Profile 12
North Country 30, Mt. Mansfield 8
Lake Region 15, Thetford 5
Boys Tennis
St. J 5, South Burlington 2
Rice 6, North Country 1
Profile 6, White Mountains 3
Girls Tennis
South Burlington 6, St. J 1
Rice 6, North Country 1
White Mountains at Littleton, 4
Girls Ultimate
St. J 15, Middlebury 2
Track & Field
White Mountains at Winnisquam, 4
Unified Basketball
St. J at Lyndon, 3:30
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Ashleigh Simpson tossed a complete-game three-hitter with 10 strikeouts and added a single and two RBI at the plate, while Brydie Barton had a triple and three RBI among her two hits and Natalie Tenney collected a single, triple and three RBI in Lyndon’s rout of Randolph.
Kyra Nelson allowed three hits with seven strikeouts and belted a grand slam with two doubles in Blue Mountain’s 13-0 shutout of Craftsbury.
Allie Pillsbury went 3-for-4 with a home run, triple and a whopping nine RBI and Rileigh Fortin was 2-for-2 with five RBI in North Country’s 30-8 win over Mt. Mansfield.
Mya Brown (2-for-3, three runs, three RBI) belted her third home run in three days in Profile’s 15-12 loss to Pittsburg-Canaan.
Aasha Gould delivered a walk-off line drive with the bases loaded to lift Hazen to a 4-3 win over Montpelier in eight innings. James Montgomery went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs.
Trevor Lussier went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI, Wyatt Mason allowed one hit with nine strikeouts in three innings, Austin Wheeler went 2-for-3 with three RBI and Carsen McQuade was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Lyndon’s blowout win of Randolph.
Cooper Calkins went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI as Danville won its third straight — a 14-2 result at West Rutland.
Danny Burnell allowed two earned runs and fanned nine in 5 1/3 innings and reliever Danny Huerter helped slam the door as Profile held off Pittsburg-Canaan 5-3.
Wyllough Austin, Ella Switzer and Emily Kostruba paced the offense as unbeaten St. J beat Middlebury 15-3 in girls Ultimate.
——
WEDNESDAY, MAY 4
Baseball
Woodsville at Littleton, 4
Belmont at White Mountains, 4
Profile at Moultonborough, 4
Gorham at Lisbon, 4
Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:45
Pittsburg at Colebrook, 4
Softball
Woodsville at Littleton, 4
Belmont at White Mountains, 4
Profile at Moultonborough, 4
Gorham at Lisbon, 4
Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:45
Pittsburg at Colebrook, 4
Track & Field
St. J, LI, Hazen at North Country, ppd. to Thursday
Boys Lacrosse
St. J at Stowe, 4:30
Girls Lacrosse
St. J at Hartford, 5
Boys Tennis
Prospect Mountain at Littleton, 4
Boys Ultimate
Rice at St. J, 4
Girls Tennis
Inter-Lakes at Profile, 4
