Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 9) And Wednesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, MAY 9
Baseball
BFA-St. Albans 2, SJA 0
LI 14, Lake Region 4 (5)
Hazen 7, NCU 5
Blue Mountain 4, BFA-Fairfax 2
White Mountains 10, Berlin 0 (5)
Profile 7, Groveton 5
Gorham 5, Colebrook 2
Softball
BFA-St. Albans 9, SJA 3
LI 25, Lake Region 2 (5)
NCU 34, MMU 5
Blue Mountain 16, BFA-Fairfax 2 (5)
Berlin 18, White Mountains 4
Colebrook 13, Gorham 1
Groveton 20, Profile 3
Track & Field
Boys: SJA 116.5, MMU 33.5
Girls: MMU 76.67, SJA 73.33
Boys: NCU 165, Craftsbury 91, Lake Region 87, Oxbow 83, Lyndon 54
Girls: NCU 177, Lake Region 137, Lyndon 67, Stanstead College 50, Oxbow 39
White Mountains at Gilford, 4
Boys Lacrosse
LI at Brattleboro, 6:30
Girls Lacrosse
Hartford 15, SJA 10
Brattleboro 15, LI 0
Boys Tennis
Stowe 5, SJA 2
Littleton 6, Moultonborough 3
White Mountains 5, Trinity 4
Girls Tennis
Stowe 5, SJA 2
Lebanon 6, Profile 3
White Mountains 9, Gilford 0
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Cian Nott claimed victory in both the long jump (5.93m) and triple jump (12.03) and Quinn Murphy took tops in javelin (39.52) and discus (35.63) as St. Johnsbury bested Mt. Mansfield 116.5-33.5 in a dual track and field meet.
Sabine Brueck claimed four individual events in helping North Country to first place at a seven-team meet at NCU. She won the 100 meters in 13.24 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 47.93 while also securing wins in high jump (1.55m) and long jump (5.02).
Caden Colburn led the way with wins in the 100m (12.01 seconds) and 200 (24.53) as host North Country claimed victory at a seven-team track and field meet.
Ethan Lussier struck out eight over three innings while also going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to lead Lyndon past Lake Region 14-4.
Jadon Baker and Tyler Rivard (three RBIs) each went 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored as Hazen clipped North Country 7-5.
Evan Dennis allowed just one hit and no runs while striking out 12 across 6 1/3 innings as Blue Mountain survived BFA-Fairfax 4-2.
Robert Breault delivered a five-inning no-hitter in White Mountains’ 10-0 shutout of Berlin.
Michael Millette threw 5 1/3 innings of three-hit ball and Danny Burnell delivered a tie-breaking, two-run single in the bottom of the sixth to help Profile outlast Groveton 7-5.
Abby Bathalon, Natalie Kneeland and Kailyn Fortin each recorded three hits in North Country’s 34-5 rout of Mt. Mansfield.
Jaydin Royer (4-for-5, two doubles, three RBIs), Molly Smith (3-for-4, double, five RBIs, five runs) and Abby Fillion (five RBIs, four runs) each crushed home runs in Lyndon’s 25-2 handling of Lake Region.
Lauren Joy (2-for-4, double, two runs) and Kaylee Hamlett (3-for-4, run) both knocked in four runs during Blue Mountain’s 16-2 win over BFA-Fairfax.
Ella Marshia reached base in each of her six at-bats with a pair of singles and four walks as Twinfield/Danville/Cabot took down Northfield 32-5.
——
WEDNESDAY, MAY 10
Unified Basketball
First Round
No. 9 Mt. Mansfield at No. 8 LI, 3:30
Baseball
Woodsville at Littleton, 4
Lin-Wood at Profile, 4
Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4
Groveton at Gorham, 3
Softball
Woodsville at Littleton, 4
Lin-Wood at Profile, 4
Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4
Groveton at Gorham, 3
Track & Field
Hazen at Spaulding, 3:30
Boys Lacrosse
Spaulding at SJA, 4:30
Girls Lacrosse
LI at Woodstock, 4:30
Boys Tennis
Harwood at NCU, 3:30
White Mountains at Profile, 4
Girls Tennis
NCU at Harwood, 3:30
Profile at White Mountains, 4
Moultonborough at Littleton, 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.