Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 11) And Wednesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Oct 11, 2022 Oct 11, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Unbeaten Champlain Valley rolls past host St. Johnsbury 7-1 in a Metro soccer clash at the Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.TUESDAY, OCT. 11 Girls GolfVermont Division I Championships at Williston CCTeams: Burr and Burton 193, Champlain Valley 196, Essex 223, South Burlington 230, St. Johnsbury 237Vermont Division II Championships at Williston CCTeams: Rice 190, Northfield 203, Fair Haven 229, Otter Valley 232, Peoples 240Boys GolfN.H. Division IV Team Championship at Mount WashingtonTeams: Woodsville 312, Mascenic 316, Hopkinton 323, Gilford 334, Campbell 337Girls SoccerLittleton 1, Gorham 0Woodsville 2, Profile 1Pittsburg-Canaan 3, Colebrook 2Boys SoccerChamplain Valley 7, St. J 1Spaulding 7, Lyndon 1Harwood 6, Lake Region 0Blue Mountain 2, Craftsbury 0Gorham 5, Littleton 2Profile 2, Woodsville 1Colebrook 5, Pittsburg-Canaan 2Enosburg 7, Danville 1North Country 4, Randolph 0Field HockeyMontpelier 4, St. J 1Lyndon 5, Missisquoi 1Mascoma 4, White Mountains 1Berlin 6, Littleton 0Stowe at North Country, canceled Cross CountrySt. J at Lamoille, 4:30Lake Region at Oxbow, 4:30Danville at Hazen, 4:30Women’s VolleyballAnna Maria 3, Lyndon 0 (22-25, 25-10, 25-7, 25-10)——TOP PERFORMERSDorothy Roy and Gabby Keysar each tallied a goal as Woodsville held on for a 2-1 victory over visiting Profile.Lauryn Corrigan’s first-half free kick from 20 yards out found the upper corner as Littleton beat Gorham 1-0.Alex Giroux scored twice while Cooper Brueck and Liam Beatty each added one in North Country’s 4-0 triumph in Randolph.Alex Leslie and Pierson Freligh each had a goal and an assist in the Patriots’ come-from-behind 2-1 win at Woodsville.Sarah Tanner (two goals, assist), Molly Smith (two goals) and Delaney Raymond (goal, assist) led Lyndon past Missisquoi 5-1.North Country’s Cora Nadeau placed fourth individually and St. J’s Charlotte Ng grabbed fifth at the Division I girls golf state championships.——WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12Girls SoccerBFA-St. Albans at St. J, 4Randolph at Lyndon, 4Montpelier at North Country, 4Lake Region at Stowe, 4Hazen at Craftsbury, 4Danville at Twinfield, 4Blue Mountain at Oxbow, 4White Mountains at Inter-Lakes, 4Boys SoccerStowe at Hazen, 4Girls VolleyballSt. J at Mid Vermont, 6Lyndon at BFA-St. Albans, 4:30 More from this section Caledonian Record Power Rankings: Vermont H.S. Football Week 6 Monday H.S. Roundup: Sweeney, Rangers Run Past Lyndon; Falcons Stun Comets +18 PHOTOS: Mount Anthony At Lyndon Football Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Championship Johnsbury Golf Sport Division I Woodsville Team Goal Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Athlete of the Week Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 3-9 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 3-9. You voted: Andrew Joncas, Danville Soccer Seville Murphy, Hazen Soccer Alex Leslie, Profile Soccer Rob Southworth, White Mountains Soccer Alex Giroux, North Country Soccer Vote View Results Back Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 3-9 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 3-9. You voted: Lily Garey-Wright, St. Johnsbury Soccer Kierra Charest, Littleton Soccer Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region Soccer Maya Auger, North Country Soccer Madalyn Atkinson. St. Johnsbury Volleyball Vote View Results Back Latest News AP News Summary at 2:18 a.m. EDT German far-right politician 'danced' on Holocaust memorial Facebook owner Meta unveils $1,500 VR headset: Will it sell? LA Council faces uncertainty amid furor over racist remarks GOP’s Jacobs doubles down on controls for high-powered guns Graft convictions extend Suu Kyi's prison term to 26 years Colorado elections chief, challenger divided what's partisan California tree trimmer killed after fall into wood chipper Sheriff charged with civil rights violations to stand trial Luria, Kiggans to meet for 1st debate in 2nd District race EXPLAINER: What next in the Florida school shooter trial? To hold House, Democrats eye GOP-held districts won by Biden Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Tennis Australia keeps out of Djokovic's visa application Draymond Green fined but not suspended, set to rejoin team Turner, Dodgers start fast, hold off Padres in NLDS opener Mark Stone's last-minute goal sends Vegas past Kings 4-3 AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:11 a.m. EDT Yankees' Donaldson trots too soon, thrown out on near HR Stephens, Pliskova win opening matches at San Diego Open South America soccer supports Infantino's reelection at FIFA N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 1 Cole cruises, Bader, Rizzo bash, Yanks beat Guardians 4-1 Banchero scores 16 in home debut, Magic hold off Grizzlies Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers beat Lightning 3-1 in opener N.Y. Rangers 3, Tampa Bay 1 Raptors keep building back toward championship contention UAE man banned from cricket for 14 years for match fixing Purdue back near Big Ten top? Portal makes predictions tough Alvarez 3-run HR caps Astros comeback, 8-7 win over Mariners Alvarez hits 3-run HR vs Ray in 9th, Astros jolt M's in ALDS Football, dramas lead Nielsen's weekly top 20 list Atlanta United's early MLS success now a distant memory Nakashima, Bublik win 1st-round matches at Firenze Open Russell Wilson returns to practice 4 days after injection Kraken rookies Wright, Beniers ready for season debut Defending champion Braves not themselves in Game 1 NLDS loss Iowa women are loaded for Big Ten, led by Clark and Czinano 76ers counting on Maxey to form Big 3 with Harden, Embiid Avs presented snazzy Stanley Cup rings in private ceremony NFL's growth abroad now includes giving Africa a chance, too Kelly, Thompson-Robinson top Pac-12 midseason awards Chelsea beats 10-man Milan 2-0 to take control of CL group Salzburg draws at Zagreb, stays unbeaten in Champions League Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 11) And Wednesday Schedule Panthers interim head coach Wilks looking to beat the odds Mbappé scores as reports swirl; City, Madrid advance in CL England's resources at right back tested ahead of World Cup Brett Favre says he's 'unjustly smeared' in welfare case AP Big 12 midseason honoree Martinez enjoys winning feeling Hope Solo to object to US Soccer equal pay deal Rüdiger rescues Madrid to secure spot in CL knockout stage Werner stars as Leipzig beats Celtic 2-0 in Champions League Celtics still eyeing return to Finals despite Udoka scandal Another blown lead sends Raiders into bye with 1-4 record Castellanos plates 3, Phillies hold off Braves 7-6 in NLDS Mbappé scores as PSG held 1-1 by Benfica in Champions League Suns back for title push after last season's abrupt ending Bellingham extends scoring run in Dortmund draw with Sevilla Young Spurs eagerly await 'other pieces' in transition year Ex-Angels employee gets 22 years in Skaggs overdose death Spain blanks US; Americans hadn't lost 2 straight since '17 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video 0:35 Video play button Route 2 Accident Road Rage assault Road Rage assault I've Been Everywhere I've Been Everywhere Penske Truck again Penske Truck again Vermont State Police Dashcam Video Excavator Vermont State Police Dashcam Video Excavator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.