Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 12) And Wednesday Schedule

TUESDAY, OCT. 12
N.H. Boys Golf
Division III-IV Team State Championship
At Laconia Country Club
Division III Team
1. Bow +33; 2. Pelham +44; 3. The Derryfield School +49; 4. Hopkinton +50; 5. Lebanon +58.
Division IV Team
1. Mascenic +72; 2. Woodsville +82; 3. Sunapee +128; 4. Littleton +143; 5. Farmington +144.
Individual Leaderboard
Division III
After 18 of 36 Holes
Par 72
1. Evan Rollins, Laconia 71; 2. Mitchell Cormier, Fall Mountain 72; 3. Russell Hamel, Pelham 74; 4. Reeve Wilkinson, Stevens 77; 5. Kyle Provencher, John Stark, 78.
Division IV
1. Josiah Hakala, Mascenic 69; 2. Joseph Lisio, Mascenic 76; 3. Tyler Hicks, White Mountains 78; 4. Jackson Horne, Woodsville 80; 5. Noah Covill, White Mountains 88.
Also
7. Mike Hogan, Woodsville 94; T8. Gannon Smith, White Mountains 95; T10. Camden Clawson, Woodsville 96.
Boys Soccer
Champlain Valley 3, St. J 2, OT
Spaulding 3, Lyndon 1
Enosburg 13, Danville 0
Harwood 7, Lake Region 0
Craftsbury at Blue Mountain, 4
North Country 6, Randolph 1
Littleton 2, Colebrook 1, 2OT
Profile 4, Groveton 1
Girls Soccer
Profile 8, Groveton 1
Littleton 9, Colebrook 0
Woodsville 7, Gorham 1
Belmont 1, White Mountains 0
Field Hockey
St. J 3, Montpelier 0
Lyndon 4, Missisquoi 1
Laconia 2, White Mountains 0
North Country at Stowe, 4
Berlin at Littleton, 4
Boys Volleyball
Essex 3, Lyndon 1 (25-14, 25-13, 22-25, 25-23)
——
TOP PERFORMERS
White Mountains’ Tyler Hicks carded a 6-over 78 and sits in third place at the 2021 New Hampshire Division IV state golf tournament.
Ian Applegate had four goals and an assist and fellow senior Cayde Micknak was key on defense as North Country ran past Randolph 6-1 on senior day.
Mike Hampson scored twice, including the game-winner in double overtime, as Littleton outlasted Colebrook 2-1.
Clara Andre and Madigan Maurer had a goal and assist each as St. J field hockey blanked Montpelier 3-0 for its fifth win in six games.
Delaney Raymond and Ella Buckingham each scored twice, Chelsea Ott contributed three assists and Emma Newland was sharp with 16 saves to lead Lyndon field hockey to a 4-1 win over Missisquoi.
Madison McLaren (four goals) and Sophie Bell (four assists, goal) had a field day in pacing 12-1 Profile to a 8-1 win triumph over Groveton.
Maddie Roy (goal, three assists), Brianna Youngman (hat trick), Dory Roy (two goals) helped power Woodsville to a 7-1 win over Gorham.
Woodsville’s Jackson Horne fired an 8-over 80 to lead Woodsville to a runner-up finish at the 2021 New Hampshire Division IV state golf tournament.
——
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13
Girls Soccer
St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 4
Lyndon at Randolph, 4
Twinfield at Danville, 4
Stowe at Lake Region, 4
North Country at Montpelier, 6
Oxbow at Blue Mountain, 4
Craftsbury at Hazen, 4
Bishop Brady at White Mountains, 3:30
Woodsville at Lisbon, 4
Boys Soccer
Hazen at Stowe, 4
Woodsville at Lisbon, 4
Girls Volleyball
Mid Vermont at St. J, 6
BFA-St. Albans at Lyndon, 4:30
Women’s Soccer
Mitchell at Lyndon, 3
