Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 12) And Wednesday Schedule
Lyndon hosts Essex in a boys volleyball match at Alumni Gymnasium on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

TUESDAY, OCT. 12

N.H. Boys Golf

Division III-IV Team State Championship

At Laconia Country Club

Division III Team

1. Bow +33; 2. Pelham +44; 3. The Derryfield School +49; 4. Hopkinton +50; 5. Lebanon +58.

Division IV Team

1. Mascenic +72; 2. Woodsville +82; 3. Sunapee +128; 4. Littleton +143; 5. Farmington +144.

Individual Leaderboard

Division III

After 18 of 36 Holes

Par 72

1. Evan Rollins, Laconia 71; 2. Mitchell Cormier, Fall Mountain 72; 3. Russell Hamel, Pelham 74; 4. Reeve Wilkinson, Stevens 77; 5. Kyle Provencher, John Stark, 78.

Division IV

1. Josiah Hakala, Mascenic 69; 2. Joseph Lisio, Mascenic 76; 3. Tyler Hicks, White Mountains 78; 4. Jackson Horne, Woodsville 80; 5. Noah Covill, White Mountains 88.

Also

7. Mike Hogan, Woodsville 94; T8. Gannon Smith, White Mountains 95; T10. Camden Clawson, Woodsville 96.

Boys Soccer

Champlain Valley 3, St. J 2, OT

Spaulding 3, Lyndon 1

Enosburg 13, Danville 0

Harwood 7, Lake Region 0

Craftsbury at Blue Mountain, 4

North Country 6, Randolph 1

Littleton 2, Colebrook 1, 2OT

Profile 4, Groveton 1

Girls Soccer

Profile 8, Groveton 1

Littleton 9, Colebrook 0

Woodsville 7, Gorham 1

Belmont 1, White Mountains 0

Field Hockey

St. J 3, Montpelier 0

Lyndon 4, Missisquoi 1

Laconia 2, White Mountains 0

North Country at Stowe, 4

Berlin at Littleton, 4

Boys Volleyball

Essex 3, Lyndon 1 (25-14, 25-13, 22-25, 25-23)

——

TOP PERFORMERS

White Mountains’ Tyler Hicks carded a 6-over 78 and sits in third place at the 2021 New Hampshire Division IV state golf tournament.

Ian Applegate had four goals and an assist and fellow senior Cayde Micknak was key on defense as North Country ran past Randolph 6-1 on senior day.

Mike Hampson scored twice, including the game-winner in double overtime, as Littleton outlasted Colebrook 2-1.

Clara Andre and Madigan Maurer had a goal and assist each as St. J field hockey blanked Montpelier 3-0 for its fifth win in six games.

Delaney Raymond and Ella Buckingham each scored twice, Chelsea Ott contributed three assists and Emma Newland was sharp with 16 saves to lead Lyndon field hockey to a 4-1 win over Missisquoi.

Madison McLaren (four goals) and Sophie Bell (four assists, goal) had a field day in pacing 12-1 Profile to a 8-1 win triumph over Groveton.

Maddie Roy (goal, three assists), Brianna Youngman (hat trick), Dory Roy (two goals) helped power Woodsville to a 7-1 win over Gorham.

Woodsville’s Jackson Horne fired an 8-over 80 to lead Woodsville to a runner-up finish at the 2021 New Hampshire Division IV state golf tournament.

——

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13

Girls Soccer

St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 4

Lyndon at Randolph, 4

Twinfield at Danville, 4

Stowe at Lake Region, 4

North Country at Montpelier, 6

Oxbow at Blue Mountain, 4

Craftsbury at Hazen, 4

Bishop Brady at White Mountains, 3:30

Woodsville at Lisbon, 4

Boys Soccer

Hazen at Stowe, 4

Woodsville at Lisbon, 4

Girls Volleyball

Mid Vermont at St. J, 6

BFA-St. Albans at Lyndon, 4:30

Women’s Soccer

Mitchell at Lyndon, 3

