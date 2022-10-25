Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 25) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
TUESDAY, OCT. 25
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-I First Round
No. 7 South Burlington 4, No. 10 St. Johnsbury 1
D-II First Round
No. 2 North Country 5, No. 15 Lamoille 1
D-III First Round
No. 10 Lake Region 3, No. 7 Randolph 1
D-IV First Round
No. 8 Danville 3, No. 9 Poultney 0
No. 3 Blue Mountain 4, No. 14 Sharon 1
VT. FIELD HOCKEY
D-II First Round
No. 9 Middlebury 1, No. 8 St. Johnsbury 1 (Tigers win 3-2 in shootout)
D-III First Round
No. 8 North Country 3, No. 9 Milton 2
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
D-I First Round
No. 8 St. Johnsbury 3, No. 9 Lyndon 0 (25-12, 25-18, 25-13)
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV First Round
No. 4 Profile 3, No. 13 Groveton 0
No. 5 Woodsville 10, No. 12 Mount Royal 0
MEN’S SOCCER
Plymouth State 3, Lyndon 1
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Lilah Hall had a pair of goals and Vanessa Foster a pair of assists as Danville breezed past Poultney 3-0.
Sabine Brueck scored twice and Cora Nadeau had a goal and two assists as North Country took care of Lamoille 5-1.
Jordan Alley had a goal in each half of Blue Mountain’s 4-1 win over Sharon.
Lillie Tetreault notched two goals and Kayla Graves had a goal and two assists to lead North Country past Milton 3-2.
——
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-I First Round
No. 10 Brattleboro (6-7-1) at No. 7 St. Johnsbury (7-7), 3 p.m.
D-II First Round
No. 12 Lake Region (5-9) at No. 5 U-32 (11-3), 6 p.m.
No. 11 Spaulding (5-9) at No. 6 North Country (8-4-2), 3 p.m.
D-III First Round
No. 10 Hazen (5-8-1) at No. 7 BFA-Fairfax (9-5), 3 p.m.
D-IV First Round
No. 15 Blue Mountain (2-12) at No. 2 Winooski (11-2), 3 p.m.
No. 10 Danville (5-9) at No. 7 Richford (6-6-1), 3 p.m.
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV First Round
No. 11 Hazen (5-8-1) at No. 6 Arlington (10-4), 4 p.m.
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
D-IV First Round
No. 9 Colebrook (8-8) at No. 8 Sunapee (10-3-3), 4 p.m.
No. 15 Groveton (5-10-1) at No. 2 Gorham (14-1-1), 3 p.m.
No. 10 Portsmouth Christian (8-8) at No. 7 Littleton (11-4-1), 3 p.m.
No. 14 Hinsdale (6-10) at No. 3 Profile (14-2), 3 p.m.
No. 11 Newmarket (7-6-3) at No. 6 Woodsville (12-3-1), 3 p.m.
——
THURSDAY, OCT. 27
VT. FOOTBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 7 North Country (4-4) at No. 2 Mount Anthony (6-2), 7 p.m.
VT. FIELD HOCKEY
D-III Quarterfinals
No. 8 North Country (4-9-1) at No. 1 Montpelier (10-4), 3:30 p.m.
No. 6 Harwood (5-9) at No. 3 Lyndon (8-6), 3:30 p.m.
——
FRIDAY, OCT. 28
VT. FOOTBALL
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 5 St. Johnsbury (5-3) at No. 4 Essex (5-3), 7 p.m.
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 7 Milton (8-6-1) at No. 2 North Country (12-2-1), 3 p.m.
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 10 Lake Region (6-7-2) at No. 2 BFA-Fairfax (14-1), 3 p.m.
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 8 Danville (7-7-1) at No. 1 Leland and Gray (13-0-1), 3 p.m.
Hazen-Arlington winner at No. 3 Blue Mountain (11-4), 3 p.m.
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 5 Woodsville (14-2-1) at No. 4 Profile (14-2-1), 3 p.m.
No. 7 Portsmouth Christian (12-5) at No. 2 Littleton (13-1-2), 3 p.m.
——
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
VT. CROSS COUNTRY
Vt. State Championships at Thetford, 11 a.m.
N.H. D-III State Championship at Derryfield Park, 1 p.m.
VT. FOOTBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 6 Lyndon (3-4) at No. 3 Fair Haven (6-2), 7 p.m.
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-I Quarterfinal
Brattleboro-St. Johnsbury winner at No. 2 Champlain Valley (11-3), 2 p.m.
D-II Quarterfinals
Lake Region-U-32 winner vs. No. 13 Green Mountain-No. 4 Hartford winner, 11 a.m.
Spaulding-North Country winner vs. No. 14 Milton-No. 3 Harwood winner, 11 a.m.
D-III Quarterfinal
Hazen-BFA-Fairfax winner vs. No. 15 Bellows Falls-No. 2 Stowe winner, 2 p.m.
D-IV Quarterfinal
Danville-Richford winner vs. Blue Mountain-Winooski winner, 11 a.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 8 St. Johnsbury (7-7) at No. 1 Essex (14-0), noon
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
NAC Championship, 11
——
SUNDAY, OCT. 30
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
D-IV Quarterfinals
Colebrook-Sunapee winner at No. 1 Concord Christian (15-0-1), 2 p.m.
Portsmouth Christian-Littleton winner vs. Groveton-Gorham winner, 2 p.m.
Hinsdale-Profile winner vs. Newmarket-Woodsville winner, 2 p.m.
