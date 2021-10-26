Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 26) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule
Nick Matteis leads his Lyndon teammates into battle against Missisquoi prior to a Division II soccer play-in game on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. The Thunderbirds prevailed 4-3. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY, OCT. 26

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-I First Round

No. 10 Brattleboro 3, No. 7 North Country 1

D-II Play-In

No. 18 Missisquoi 4, No. 15 Lyndon 3

D-II First Round

No. 3 Montpelier 5, No. 14 Lake Region 0

D-III First Round

No. 6 Hazen 7, No. 11 Leland and Gray 1

D-IV First Round

No. 12 Danville (2-12) at No. 5 Twin Valley (8-6), ppd. to Wednesday at 6

No. 10 Arlington (5-9) at No. 7 Blue Mountain (6-6), ppd. to Wednesday at 3

VT. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

First Round

No. 7 St. Johnsbury 3, No. 10 Mount Anthony 0

No. 3 Mount Mansfield 3, No. 14 Lyndon 1 (25-17, 20-25, 25-10, 25-15)

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-III First Round

No. 1 Gilford 5, No. 16 White Mountains 0

D-IV First Round

No. 9 Profile 2, No. 8 Littleton 1, OT

No. 4 Woodsville 4, No. 13 Lisbon 1

No. 6 Concord Christian 2, No. 11 Colebrook 1

Men’s Soccer

Plymouth State 4, Lyndon 0

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Quincy Burger’s goal with 3:23 left in the first overtime session gave ninth-seeded Profile a thrilling 2-1 win over No. 8 Littleton in the first round of the Division IV soccer tournament.

Nathaniel Chumbes had a goal and two assists as Woodsville eliminated Lisbon 4-1 in the first round of the Division IV playoffs and sent the Engineers to their 10th straight win.

Naemi Krohne (six aces, two kills); Abby Reardon (four aces, four digs) and Emily Ely (four blocks, two kills) played big as No. 7 St. Johnsbury eliminated No. 10 Mt. Anthony to advance to the volleyball quarterfinals.

Senior forward Reed Kehler had a hat trick as No. 6 Hazen bolted past No. 11 Leland and Gray 7-1 in the first round of the Division III playoffs.

——

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-I First Round

No. 9 St. Johnsbury (5-6-3) at No. 8 Colchester (8-6), 3

D-IV First Round

No. 12 Danville (2-12) at No. 5 Twin Valley (8-6), 6

No. 10 Arlington (5-9) at No. 7 Blue Mountain (6-6), 3

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-I First Round

No. 9 Mount Anthony (7-6-1) at No. 8 North Country (10-2-2), 3

No. 12 St. Johnsbury (5-9) at No. 5 Mount Mansfield (9-4-1), 3

D-III First Round

No. 12 Lake Region (4-10) at No. 5 Green Mountain (9-5), 3

D-IV First Round

No. 9 Blue Mountain (5-7) at No. 8 Danville (6-8), 3

No. 13 Hazen (1-12-1) at No. 4 Mount St. Joseph (8-3-2), 3

VT. FIELD HOCKEY

D-II First Round

No. 10 Middlebury (0-14) at No. 7 St. Johnsbury (9-5), 3:30

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-III First Round

No. 14 White Mountains (5-9-2) at No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (14-2), 3

D-IV First Round

No. 13 Hinsdale (6-9) at No. 4 Littleton (13-2-1), 3

No. 14 Wilton-Lyndeborough (4-10) at No. 3 Woodsville (14-1-1), 3

——

THURSDAY, OCT. 28

VT. FIELD HOCKEY

D-III Quarterfinals

No. 7 Missisquoi (2-11-1) at No. 2 Lyndon (6-5), 3:30

No. 6 Harwood (2-8-1) at No. 3 North Country (6-7), 3:30

——

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

VT. FOOTBALL

D-I First Round

No. 5 St. J (4-3) at No. 4 Essex (5-3), 7

D-II First Round

No. 5 Lyndon (3-4) at No. 4 Brattleboro (4-4), 7

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-I Quarterfinals

St. Johnsbury-Colchester winner at No. 1 Essex (12-0-2), 3

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 6 Hazen (7-8) at No. 3 Enosburg (13-1), 3

D-IV Quarterfinals

Danville-Twin Valley winner at No. 4 Twinfield (10-2-1), 3

Arlington-Blue Mountain winner at No. 2 Rivendell (10-3-1), 3

VT. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Quarterfinals

No. 7 St. Johnsbury (8-7) at No. 2 Champlain Valley (13-1), 4:30

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 9 Profile (10-5-2) at No. 1 Epping (14-2), 3

No. 12 Pittsfield-No. 5 Wilton Lyndeborough winner at No. 4 Woodsville (14-2-1), 3

