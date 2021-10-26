Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 26) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, OCT. 26
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-I First Round
No. 10 Brattleboro 3, No. 7 North Country 1
D-II Play-In
No. 18 Missisquoi 4, No. 15 Lyndon 3
D-II First Round
No. 3 Montpelier 5, No. 14 Lake Region 0
D-III First Round
No. 6 Hazen 7, No. 11 Leland and Gray 1
D-IV First Round
No. 12 Danville (2-12) at No. 5 Twin Valley (8-6), ppd. to Wednesday at 6
No. 10 Arlington (5-9) at No. 7 Blue Mountain (6-6), ppd. to Wednesday at 3
VT. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
First Round
No. 7 St. Johnsbury 3, No. 10 Mount Anthony 0
No. 3 Mount Mansfield 3, No. 14 Lyndon 1 (25-17, 20-25, 25-10, 25-15)
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
D-III First Round
No. 1 Gilford 5, No. 16 White Mountains 0
D-IV First Round
No. 9 Profile 2, No. 8 Littleton 1, OT
No. 4 Woodsville 4, No. 13 Lisbon 1
No. 6 Concord Christian 2, No. 11 Colebrook 1
Men’s Soccer
Plymouth State 4, Lyndon 0
TOP PERFORMERS
Quincy Burger’s goal with 3:23 left in the first overtime session gave ninth-seeded Profile a thrilling 2-1 win over No. 8 Littleton in the first round of the Division IV soccer tournament.
Nathaniel Chumbes had a goal and two assists as Woodsville eliminated Lisbon 4-1 in the first round of the Division IV playoffs and sent the Engineers to their 10th straight win.
Naemi Krohne (six aces, two kills); Abby Reardon (four aces, four digs) and Emily Ely (four blocks, two kills) played big as No. 7 St. Johnsbury eliminated No. 10 Mt. Anthony to advance to the volleyball quarterfinals.
Senior forward Reed Kehler had a hat trick as No. 6 Hazen bolted past No. 11 Leland and Gray 7-1 in the first round of the Division III playoffs.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-I First Round
No. 9 St. Johnsbury (5-6-3) at No. 8 Colchester (8-6), 3
D-IV First Round
No. 12 Danville (2-12) at No. 5 Twin Valley (8-6), 6
No. 10 Arlington (5-9) at No. 7 Blue Mountain (6-6), 3
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-I First Round
No. 9 Mount Anthony (7-6-1) at No. 8 North Country (10-2-2), 3
No. 12 St. Johnsbury (5-9) at No. 5 Mount Mansfield (9-4-1), 3
D-III First Round
No. 12 Lake Region (4-10) at No. 5 Green Mountain (9-5), 3
D-IV First Round
No. 9 Blue Mountain (5-7) at No. 8 Danville (6-8), 3
No. 13 Hazen (1-12-1) at No. 4 Mount St. Joseph (8-3-2), 3
VT. FIELD HOCKEY
D-II First Round
No. 10 Middlebury (0-14) at No. 7 St. Johnsbury (9-5), 3:30
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
D-III First Round
No. 14 White Mountains (5-9-2) at No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (14-2), 3
D-IV First Round
No. 13 Hinsdale (6-9) at No. 4 Littleton (13-2-1), 3
No. 14 Wilton-Lyndeborough (4-10) at No. 3 Woodsville (14-1-1), 3
THURSDAY, OCT. 28
VT. FIELD HOCKEY
D-III Quarterfinals
No. 7 Missisquoi (2-11-1) at No. 2 Lyndon (6-5), 3:30
No. 6 Harwood (2-8-1) at No. 3 North Country (6-7), 3:30
FRIDAY, OCT. 29
VT. FOOTBALL
D-I First Round
No. 5 St. J (4-3) at No. 4 Essex (5-3), 7
D-II First Round
No. 5 Lyndon (3-4) at No. 4 Brattleboro (4-4), 7
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-I Quarterfinals
St. Johnsbury-Colchester winner at No. 1 Essex (12-0-2), 3
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 6 Hazen (7-8) at No. 3 Enosburg (13-1), 3
D-IV Quarterfinals
Danville-Twin Valley winner at No. 4 Twinfield (10-2-1), 3
Arlington-Blue Mountain winner at No. 2 Rivendell (10-3-1), 3
VT. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Quarterfinals
No. 7 St. Johnsbury (8-7) at No. 2 Champlain Valley (13-1), 4:30
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 9 Profile (10-5-2) at No. 1 Epping (14-2), 3
No. 12 Pittsfield-No. 5 Wilton Lyndeborough winner at No. 4 Woodsville (14-2-1), 3
