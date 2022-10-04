Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 4) And Wednesday Schedule

St. Johnsbury's Isaac Lenzini, Ari Leven and Nathan Lenzini await the start of the boys race during the NVAC Mountain Division Meet at St. Johnsbury Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, OCT. 4
Girls Soccer
Hazen 3, Winooski 0
Profile 3, Lisbon 0
Pittsburg-Canaan 4, Groveton 1
Richford at Danville, canceled
Boys Soccer
Hazen 3, Paine Mountain 2 (2OT)
Profile 5, Lisbon 2
Groveton 1, Pittsburg-Canaan 1 (2OT)
Field Hockey
White Mountains 1, Littleton 0 (OT)
Missisquoi at North Country, ppd. TBD
Cross Country
NVAC Mountain League Meet at SJA
Boys: St. J 19, Craftsbury 57, U-32 77, Montpelier 100, Lake Region 160
Girls: St. J 27, U-32 32, Lyndon 79, Lamoille 112, Lake Region 151
Men’s Soccer
Colby-Sawyer 4, Lyndon 0
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Abbie McCusker put away a ball in front of the cage with help from Marjorie Young and Adrianna Dami four minutes into overtime as White Mountains produced a 1-0 field hockey win over Littleton. Crusader goaltender Makenna Reed played outstanding.
Caitlyn Davison had a goal and an assist as Hazen topped Winooski 3-0 to earn its first home victory of the season.
Freshman Seville Murphy scored his first two varsity goals, including the tying goal with 2 minutes to play and the game-winner 2 minutes into overtime, and Jadon Baker had two assists as Hazen rallied for a stunning home win — a 3-2 triumph at Paine Mountain.
Alex Leslie scored twice while Coen Mullins and Pierson Freligh each had a goal and an assist as Profile topped Lisbon 5-2 for its sixth straight win.
