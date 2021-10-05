Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 5) And Wednesday Schedule
Waterford's Owen Tucker rips a shot during a third- and fourth-grade soccer game at Barnet on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

TUESDAY, OCT. 5

Girls Soccer

Champlain Valley 5, St. J 2

Harwood 9, Lake Region 1

North Country 6, Thetford 1

Lamoille 7, Lyndon 0

Danville 4, Richford 2

Winooski at Hazen, 4

White Mountains 3, Colebrook 0

Profile 5, Pittsburg-Canaan 1

Boys Soccer

Colebrook 4, White Mountains 3, OT

Profile at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4

Field Hockey

Littleton 2, White Mountains 2

Men’s Soccer

MCLA 2, Lyndon 0

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Rylie Cadieux scored twice and Ava Marshia pumped in three assists as Danville knocked off host Richford 4-2.

Josie DeAngelis had a goal and an assist to pace White Mountains in a 3-0 win over Colebrook.

Mya Brown tallied a hat trick as Profile toppled Pittsburg-Canaan 5-1 to reach the 10-win mark.

——

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6

Boys Soccer

St. J at S. Burlington, 4

Lyndon at Stowe, 4

Lake Region at Peoples, 4

Oxbow at Blue Mountain, 4

Lamoille at North Country, 4

Northfield/Williamstown at Hazen, 4

Lisbon at Groveton, 4

Girls Soccer

Lisbon at Groveton, 4

Field Hockey

St. J at Missisquoi, 4

Milton at Lyndon, 4

North Country at Spaulding, 4

Boys Golf

Vermont D-I qualifier at Stowe

Girls Golf

State Championship at Dorset Field Club

Girls Volleyball

St. J at CVU, 6

Coed XC

LI, Lake Region, Hazen at Craftsbury, 4

Women’s Soccer

Johnson at Lyndon, 3:30

Women’s Volleyball

Lyndon at Johnson, 4

