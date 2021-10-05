Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 5) And Wednesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, OCT. 5
Girls Soccer
Champlain Valley 5, St. J 2
Harwood 9, Lake Region 1
North Country 6, Thetford 1
Lamoille 7, Lyndon 0
Danville 4, Richford 2
Winooski at Hazen, 4
White Mountains 3, Colebrook 0
Profile 5, Pittsburg-Canaan 1
Boys Soccer
Colebrook 4, White Mountains 3, OT
Profile at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4
Field Hockey
Littleton 2, White Mountains 2
Men’s Soccer
MCLA 2, Lyndon 0
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Rylie Cadieux scored twice and Ava Marshia pumped in three assists as Danville knocked off host Richford 4-2.
Josie DeAngelis had a goal and an assist to pace White Mountains in a 3-0 win over Colebrook.
Mya Brown tallied a hat trick as Profile toppled Pittsburg-Canaan 5-1 to reach the 10-win mark.
——
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6
Boys Soccer
St. J at S. Burlington, 4
Lyndon at Stowe, 4
Lake Region at Peoples, 4
Oxbow at Blue Mountain, 4
Lamoille at North Country, 4
Northfield/Williamstown at Hazen, 4
Lisbon at Groveton, 4
Girls Soccer
Lisbon at Groveton, 4
Field Hockey
St. J at Missisquoi, 4
Milton at Lyndon, 4
North Country at Spaulding, 4
Boys Golf
Vermont D-I qualifier at Stowe
Girls Golf
State Championship at Dorset Field Club
Girls Volleyball
St. J at CVU, 6
Coed XC
LI, Lake Region, Hazen at Craftsbury, 4
Women’s Soccer
Johnson at Lyndon, 3:30
Women’s Volleyball
Lyndon at Johnson, 4
