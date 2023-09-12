Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 12) And Wednesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Sep 12, 2023 Sep 12, 2023 Updated 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lyndon players Jasmine Barrett, Rita Martin, Kayley Goodsell and Jenna Royer celebrate a point during the Vikings' match against St. Johnsbury at SJA on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.TUESDAY, SEPT. 12 Boys SoccerSJA 4, North Country 1Lake Region 8, Oxbow 0Christ Covenant 7, Danville 3Blue Mountain at Hazen, ppd. TBDGolfAt Gorham: Gorham 84, White Mountains 70, Littleton 32, Moultonborough 27At Newport: Woodsville 96, Gilford 93, Campbell 83, Newport 25VolleyballSJA 3, Lyndon 1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-13, 25-21)Women's VolleyballNew England College 3, VTSU-Lyndon 0 (25-4, 25-6, 25-13)——TOP PERFORMERSWes Strong had a pair of assists as St. Johnsbury zipped past visiting North Country 4-1.Robert Breault shared medalist honors, scoring a 22, to lead White Mountains to a runner-up finish in a four-team match at Androscoggin Valley Country Club.——WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13Boys SoccerWhite Mountains at Newfound, 4Littleton at Colebrook, 4 Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 4Girls SoccerNorth Country at Stowe, 4:30Peoples at Lake Region, 4:30Richford at Danville, 4:30Hazen at Blue Mountain, 4:30Littleton at Colebrook, 4Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 4Field HockeySJA at Lyndon, 4North Country at Harwood, 4White Mountains at Mascoma Valley, 4GolfSJA Boys at Kwiniaska GC, 4Lake Region Home Match, 3:30Lyndon at North Country, 3:30Hazen Home Match, 3:30Cross CountryLyndon, Hazen at SJA, 4Women's TennisVTSU-Lyndon at Plymouth State, 4Women's SoccerVTSU-Randolph at VTSU-Lyndon, 4:30 