Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 20) And Wednesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Sep 20, 2022 Sep 20, 2022 Updated 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Caledonia Flood 12U's Lila Yerkes looks on during a soccer match at the Stowe Jamboree on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 Girls SoccerBurlington 3, St. J 0Enosburg 4, Hazen 0Blue Mountain 6, Richford 2Littleton 2, Gorham 0Profile 6, Lin-Wood 0White Mountains 4, Colebrook 3Woodsville 4, Groveton 0Danville 2, Winooski 1Lyndon at North Country, ppd. TBDPeoples at Lake Region, ppd. TBDBoys SoccerColebrook 2, White Mountains 1Littleton 0, Gorham 0 (2OT)Profile 5, Lin-Wood 2Woodsville 4, Groveton 2Field HockeyWhite Mountains 2, Winnisquam 1Stevens at Littleton, ppd. to Sept. 23Cross CountryWhite Mountains at Newfound, 4Kingdom Cup at North Country, canceledWomen’s VolleyballFramingham State 3, Lyndon 0 (25-4, 25-5, 25-3)——TOP PERFORMERSLilah Hall buried the game-winner on an assist from Destiny Demasi with two minutes remaining to lift Danville over Winooski, 2-1.Josie DeAngelis scored twice, Emma Simpson had a goal and an assist and Lily Ingerson netted her first varsity goal as White Mountains held off Colebrook, 4-3.Addison Hadlock scored twice in the first half to power Littleton to a 2-0 road win over Gorham. More from this section +2 Saturday H.S. Roundup: Bears, Rangers Earn Dramatic Victories; LI Field Hockey Tops Solons +3 Ex-SJA Wrestler Perreault Wins Big MMA Bout The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Sept. 12-18 Blue Mountain’s Jordan Alley doused Richford for four goals and two assists in a rainy 6-2 win.Abbie McCusker had a goal and an assist in White Mountains’ come-from-behind, 2-1 field hockey victory over Winnisquam.Coby Youngman supplied two goals and an assist to pace Woodsville to a 4-2 road victory in Groveton.——WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21Girls SoccerLisbon at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4Boys SoccerSt. J at BFA-St. Albans, 6Lyndon at North Country, 4:30Lake Region at Randolph, 4:30Thetford at Hazen, 4:30Oxbow at Blue Mountain, 4:30Lisbon at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4Girls VolleyballRandolph at St. J, 6Rice at Lyndon, 4:30Field HockeyHartford at St. J, 4Spaulding at Lyndon, 5:15U-32 at North Country, 5:15Boys GolfLyndon, Lake Region, Hazen at Orleans CCGirls GolfLyndon, Lake Region at Orleans CC, 3:30Co-Ed GolfWhite Mountains at Gilford, 3:30Littleton at Woodsville, 3:30Cross CountryWoodsville at Moultonborough, 4Women’s SoccerLyndon at Mitchell, 4 Recommended for you Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Assist Goal Victory Sport Soccer St. Albans Field Hockey Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Athlete of the Week Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Sept. 5-12 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 5-12. You voted: Tate Parker, North Country Football Dawson Wilkins, St. Johnsbury Football Joelvy Perez, Littleton Soccer Nathaniel Chumbes, Woodsville Soccer Will Eaton, St. Johnsbury Golf Vote View Results Back Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Sept. 5-12 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 5-12. You voted: Sabine Brueck, North Country Soccer Sarah Tanner, Lyndon Field Hockey Madison Bowman, Lake Region Soccer Ella McPhaul, Profile Soccer Elizah Abetti, Danville Soccer Vote View Results Back Latest News San Francisco police get real-time access to private cameras Parents besiege Texas high school after false shooting call AP News Summary at 9:54 p.m. EDT Water.org unveils $1 billion plan for water access at CGI AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT Family sues Little League over bunk bed fall, head injury Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Hall’s Late Winner Sends Bears Past Winooski New Mexico previously bused migrants during Trump years $3M settlement to Utah family of autistic boy shot by police Trial opens for QAnon follower who chased officer at Capitol Japan PM calls for UN reforms to address Russian aggression Driver sentenced for crash that killed woman, 2 children Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Atlantic League Playoffs Coyotes sign Hayton right before training camp Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Hall’s Late Winner Sends Bears Past Winooski Pac-12's northern schools still factor into title game chase Official: Canada likely to drop vaccine requirement to enter Australian rules football investigates racism allegations Big loss by Vikings puts pressure on O'Connell to adjust Rookie Vargas, Dodgers rally past D-backs, 5th win in row Bills OL Hart suspended for 1 game for punching Titans coach Browns' Chubb regrets final TD run before Jets' comeback US guarding against overconfidence in Presidents Cup Big 12 teams finding identities as conference play looms Texans place C Britt on reserve/non-football illness list Braves' Strider has sore oblique, will miss next start Sitake's positive approach has No. 19 BYU on the rise Clemson back-to-back: No. 21 Wake Forest, then No. 12 'Pack Grandson of Alabama champ pledges NIL money to CTE research LIV Golf asking world ranking board for retroactive points Montas gets shoulder injection, may not start in playoffs Atlético Madrid denounces racist chants against Vinícius Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 20) And Wednesday Schedule Bills showcasing their overall depth in 2 lopsided victories Deep trouble? Steelers look to revive sluggish pass game DA: 10 students face juvenile court charges in hazing case Titans coach Mike Vrabel doubling down after 0-2 start, rout Bader's Yankees debut arrives vs. Pirates; CF batting 7th Browns owner Haslam struck by water bottle during Jets' loss Column: Player revolt helped Presidents Cup and now hurts it T-wolves' Edwards fined $40K by NBA for homophobic remark Eagles QB Hurts shines in front of MVPs Harden, Harper Nebraska's DC change meant to offer hope for rest of season FIFA bans Honduras player for doping at World Cup qualifier Roger Federer to discuss his retirement on Wednesday Caledonian Record Power Rankings: Vermont H.S. Football Week 3 AP source: MacKinnon signs 8-year deal, highest paid in NHL Browns' Garrett not practicing, status for Steelers unknown Richardson's woes have Florida seeking 1st TD pass of season Thomas, Revis, Freeney headline 1st time Hall candidates Maury Wills, base-stealing shortstop for Dodgers, dies at 89 Ex-SJA Wrestler Perreault Wins Big MMA Bout Toney takes unusual route to brink of World Cup with England Blues' Scandella out several months after having hip surgery Kentucky's Tionna Herron recovering from open-heart surgery Big Ten RB tradition alive and well behind Brown, Ibrahim Venues, dates, TV, NFL: How to assemble CFP expansion puzzle Atlantic League Playoffs ACC moving headquarters in NC from Greensboro to Charlotte Longtime NHL defenseman Zdeno Chara, 45, retires as Bruin Bills CB Dane Jackson avoids major injury, out of hospital Poland's Lewandowski taking symbol of Ukraine to World Cup Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video 0:35 Video play button Route 2 Accident Penske Truck again Penske Truck again Vermont State Police Dashcam Video Excavator Vermont State Police Dashcam Video Excavator "These Chains Are Heavy" "These Chains Are Heavy" LAYHA Penalty LAYHA Penalty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.