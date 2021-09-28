Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 28) And Wednesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 28
Boys Soccer
Champlain Valley 2, St. J 1
Northfield/Williamstown 2, Lyndon 1
BFA-Fairfax 8, Danville 0
U-32 5, Lake Region 2
Blue Mountain 2, Richford 1
Montpelier 4, North Country 1
Hazen 4, Randolph 0
Profile 1, Lisbon 0
Gorham 5, Colebrook 1
Moultonborough 8, Groveton 0
Girls Soccer
Profile 7, Lisbon 2
Gorham 3, Colebrook 0
Groveton 3, Moultonborough 2
Field Hockey
U-32 2, Lyndon 1
North Country 1, Milton 0
Littleton 11, Franklin 1
Boys Volleyball
Lyndon at Enosburg, 4:30
Women’s Tennis
Plattsburgh State 9, Lyndon 0
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Alex Leslie tucked home the lone goal as Profile nipped Lisbon 1-0.
Makenna Price scored twice and Sophie Bell had two assists as Profile bounced back with a 7-2 win at Lisbon.
Clarissa Demers scored on a feed from Bryn Jenness in the first quarter as North Country blanked Milton field hockey 1-0.
——
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29
Girls Soccer
St. J at Colchester, 4:30
Northfield/Williamstown at Lyndon, 4:30
Danville at Craftsbury, 4:30
North Country at U-32, 4:30
BMU at Twinfield, 4:30
BFA-Fairfax at Hazen, 4:30
Lin-Wood at Littleton, 4
Boys Soccer
Lin-Wood at Littleton, 4
Franklin at Woodsville, 4
Boys Golf
Lyndon at Hazen, 3:30
Girls Golf
St. J at Alburg GC, 4
Coed Golf
Lake Region at Enosburg CC, 3:30
Hazen home meet, 3:30
Girls Volleyball
St. J at S. Burlington, 6
Women’s Volleyball
Castleton at Lyndon, 6
Men’s Soccer
Lyndon at Rivier, 7
