Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 28) And Wednesday Schedule
Visiting Champlain Valley rallies to knock off St. Johnsbury 2-1 in a Metro Division battle at Cary Field on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 28

Boys Soccer

Champlain Valley 2, St. J 1

Northfield/Williamstown 2, Lyndon 1

BFA-Fairfax 8, Danville 0

U-32 5, Lake Region 2

Blue Mountain 2, Richford 1

Montpelier 4, North Country 1

Hazen 4, Randolph 0

Profile 1, Lisbon 0

Gorham 5, Colebrook 1

Moultonborough 8, Groveton 0

Girls Soccer

Profile 7, Lisbon 2

Gorham 3, Colebrook 0

Groveton 3, Moultonborough 2

Field Hockey

U-32 2, Lyndon 1

North Country 1, Milton 0

Littleton 11, Franklin 1

Boys Volleyball

Lyndon at Enosburg, 4:30

Women’s Tennis

Plattsburgh State 9, Lyndon 0

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Alex Leslie tucked home the lone goal as Profile nipped Lisbon 1-0.

Makenna Price scored twice and Sophie Bell had two assists as Profile bounced back with a 7-2 win at Lisbon.

Clarissa Demers scored on a feed from Bryn Jenness in the first quarter as North Country blanked Milton field hockey 1-0.

——

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29

Girls Soccer

St. J at Colchester, 4:30

Northfield/Williamstown at Lyndon, 4:30

Danville at Craftsbury, 4:30

North Country at U-32, 4:30

BMU at Twinfield, 4:30

BFA-Fairfax at Hazen, 4:30

Lin-Wood at Littleton, 4

Boys Soccer

Lin-Wood at Littleton, 4

Franklin at Woodsville, 4

Boys Golf

Lyndon at Hazen, 3:30

Girls Golf

St. J at Alburg GC, 4

Coed Golf

Lake Region at Enosburg CC, 3:30

Hazen home meet, 3:30

Girls Volleyball

St. J at S. Burlington, 6

Women’s Volleyball

Castleton at Lyndon, 6

Men’s Soccer

Lyndon at Rivier, 7

