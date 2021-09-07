Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 7) And Wednesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 7
Girls Soccer
Oxbow 2, Lyndon 0
Lake Region 7, Danville 2
Blue Mountain 3, Hazen 2, OT
Boys Soccer
Woodsville 8, Blue Mountain 2
Field Hockey
White Mountains 2, Littleton 0
Girls Golf
St. J at Williston CC, 4
Coed Golf
At Maplewood (Stableford)
Woodsville 63, White Mountains 61, Littleton 38
Medalist: Jackson Horne 23
Hazen at Peoples, 3:30
Boys Volleyball
Lyndon 3, BFA- St. Albans 2 (13-25, 25-12, 22-25, 25-19, 15-12)
Coed XC
Hazen at U-32, 4:30
St. J at U-32 (St. J boys second in five-team meet)
——
TUESDAY TOP PERFORMERS
Sakoya Sweeney had two goals and an assist as Lake Region powered past Danville 7-2.
Jordan Alley scored all three goals, including the game-winner seven minutes into OT on a breakaway, as Blue Mountain picked off Hazen, 3-2.
Ben Taylor had three goals in the second half as Woodsville turned a 3-2 game into an 8-2 rout of rival Blue Mountain. Cam Tenney-Burt had two goals and two assists for the winners.
Abby Friedman controlled the field, Cierra Challinor and Olivia Scalley tallied and Jen Fowler notched a shutout in goal as White Mountains field hockey stopped Littleton 2-0.
Jackson Horne took medalist honors (23 points, Stableford scoring system) as Woodsville won a three-team golf match at Maplewood.
Evan Thornton-Sherman and Hale Boyden went 1-2 to pace St. J in a season-opening cross-country running meet at U-32.
Max McClure helped key Lyndon’s 3-2 come-from-behind volleyball win over BFA-St. Albans, the first volleyball match played inside Alumni Gymnasium.
——
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8
Coed XC
Lake Region, Blue Mountain, Lake Region, North Country, Danville at Lyndon, 4:30
Boys Golf
St. J at Ralph Myhre GC, 4
Girls Golf
North Country at St. J, 4
Coed Golf
Lake Region at Orleans CC, 3:30
Boys Soccer
Richford at Danville, 4:30
Lake Region at Hartford, 4:30
BFA-Fairfax at Hazen, 4:30
White Mountains at Kearsarge, 4
Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 4
Profile at Franklin, 4
Lisbon at Littleton, 4
Groveton at Gorham, 4
Girls Soccer
Lisbon at Littleton, 4
Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 4
Profile at Moultonborough, 4
Groveton at Gorham, 4
Colebrook at Pittsburg, 4
Field Hockey
North Country at Milton, 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.