WELLS RIVER — Stratton Mountain can have its black diamonds.
Blue Mountain is all about the baseball diamond.
Right-hander Evan Dennis tossed a two-hit shutout and Ricky Fennimore added a home run and three RBIs as the top-ranked Bucks bounced the fourth-seeded Bears 10-0 in five innings in a Division IV semifinal on Tuesday.
Kason Blood (double) had two hits and three RBIs for Blue Mountain, which plucked away at the ski-based school in southern Vermont with runs in all five innings to snag its 17th win of the season and book a third consecutive trip to the state championship game at Centennial Field.
“Super excited for all the players,” BMU coach Scott Blood said. “They deserve this, as their effort this whole year has been above and beyond what a coach can expect. We will be ready in our return to Centennial Field.”
The Bucks (17-1) will be looking to finish some unfinished business when they square off with sixth-seeded Arlington for the crown. BMU lost in the finals to White River Valley the past two seasons, including a 5-4 heartbreaker a year ago.
The day and time of the championship game will be determined Wednesday. Arlington (10-7) upset No. 2 Proctor 14-7 on Tuesday.
On a 60-degree day with intermittent rain in Wells River, Dennis set the tone. The hard-throwing senior ace finished with nine strikeouts while walking three. Fennimore was locked in, too. The big lefty opened the scoring with a two-run single in the first and belted a solo shot to center field in the third, the ball bouncing off the center fielder’s glove and over the makeshift fence.
“Evan led us on the mound today in his final game at BMU while Ricky led us at the plate in his final game at BMU,” coach Blood said. “I continue to be impressed and pleased with how we are swinging the bats and running the bases.”
Cameron Roy had a double and a pair of RBIs and Brody Kingsbury added a double and a single to pace the Bucks’ 10-hit attack.
Bears starter David Shycon absorbed the loss, allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits with three walks and one strikeout.
The Bucks, whose lone loss came to D-II Peoples, now take aim at bringing home the program’s first title since 2015.
“We have great confidence right now and will continue to build on that as we prepare for our final game of the season,” coach Blood said.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
DIVISION IV SEMIFINALS
No. 3 LITTLETON 11, No. 2 SUNAPEE 4
In Laconia, No. 8 hitter Bode Belyea produced a double and three RBIs while Kyle Fuentes went 3-for-5 with two RBIs as the Crusaders picked off the defending champion Lakers in a Division IV semifinal clash at Robbie Mills Field on Tuesday.
Down a run early and tied 3-all after two, Littleton (17-2) scored eight unanswered runs over the next four frames to return to the state final for the second time in three years.
“We didn’t play our best game today but we battled and got the job done,” said LHS coach AJ Bray, who recently was honored with D-IV coach of the year honors.
Littleton will take on No. 5 Newmarket (17-2), the 2021 champion making its third straight title-game appearance. The Mules rallied to knock off Gorham 4-3 in Tuesday’s D-IV nightcap. Down 3-2 in the top of the seventh, Newmarket’s Parker Sweitzer bashed a two-run go-ahead home run to help send the Mules to a meeting with the Crusaders.
“Saturday will be a fight against Newmarket,” Bray said. “It will be the third year in a row we’ve met them in the playoffs and they have won the last two. They are talented and well-coached. We will need to be on top of our game to beat them.”
Leadoff hitter JP Perez went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Juan Hernandez posted two hits, two runs and an RBI and Grady Hadlock knocked in a run for the Crusaders, who are unbeaten against D-IV foes this season (their two losses came to D-III semifinalist White Mountains).
Perez picked up the win in relief, going 4.2 innings with seven strikeouts. He allowed two hits and an earned run. Reece Cook started and pitched 2.1 frames, giving up three runs (two earned), three hits and four walks with two Ks.
Starter John Rother took the loss for Sunapee. He gave up eight runs (five earned) on eight hits and three walks. He fanned five batters.
The time of Saturday’s state final at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester will be determined Thursday.
NOTES: Littleton last won a crown in 2018. … Newmarket toppled Littleton 10-0 in the 2021 state final.
