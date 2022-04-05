LYNDONVILLE — In their home opener on Tuesday, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon put together perhaps their most complete performance of the season in defeating Norwich University, 10-2.
The Hornets improved to 4-14 on the season, while the Cadets fell to 11-8.
Hornet starting pitcher Carlos Rodriguez, a freshman lefty, kept Norwich completely in check. He faced the minimum three batters in five of the first six innings. He struck out four over that frame and allowed only a pair of hits in six innings to earn his second win of the season.
Norwich starter Timber Russell took the loss. Dale Ostermann closed the game out with two innings of hitless relief.
Sean Cavanaugh went 3-for-4 with two RBI and Littleton’s Tyler Murro had two hits and drove in four in the win.
Lyndon got on the board in the bottom of the second. Ryder Thornton led off with a double, then stole third base. After Tyler Roberge drew a walk, Cavanaugh singled to right, scoring Thornton. Roberge then scored on Murro’s groundout, making it 2-0.
The Hornets added two more runs in their half of the third inning. After TJ Santaw (Newport) walked and Skyler Bushey was hit by a pitch, Thornton beat out a bunt single, and an error on the play allowed Santaw to score. Dylan Wilson then singled home Bushey.
Lyndon plated three more runs with a two-out rally in the bottom of the fifth inning. Thornton was hit by a pitch, then stole second and third. After Roberge walked, Cavanaugh’s base hit drove in Thornton. Murro followed with a double to center field, driving in two more runs to make it 7-0.
The Hornets added another run in the home half of the sixth inning when Santaw reached on a three-base error and Bushey singled him home.
The Hornets travel to Plymouth State University on Wednesday for a 3 p.m. game.
TRACK & FIELD
ST. J BOYS WIN: St. Johnsbury opened its season Tuesday in Burlington, winning the boys meet among nine teams and taking second place among nine girls teams.
Hilltoppers senior Lizzy Jones won three events, the long jump, pole vault and triple jump. Classmate Hazel Fay won the 300 hurdles, pacing three teammates who finished in the top five. St. J sophomore Brooke White won the girls shot put, with teammate Hannah Angell taking second. Angell was also runner-up in the discus.
The 4x400 relay of White, Fay, Franny Cozzens and Desiree Mendez held off Essex for the win.
In the boys meet, SJ’s Hale Boyden and Nathaniel Bernier won the 1,500 and 3,000 events. In both events, teammates Carson Eames and Nathan Lenzini finished third and fifth, respectively.
The strong performances continued as senior Connor Collins and freshman Andrew Thornton-Sherman were first and second in the 110 hurdles. Collins was runner-up in in the pole vault, which was won by St. J teammate Ozzy Alsaid, who also triumphed in triple jump. Sophomore Andrew Bugbee was second in the 100 and 200 dashes being outsprinted in both events by Essex’s Maxwell Phillippo.
Boyden and Bernier were joined by Patrick Keenan and Evan Thorton-Sherman on the winning 4x800 relay. Evan Thornton-Sherman, Jaden Thomson, Alejandro Orozco Kuri and Gerado Fernandez won the 4x400 relay and Thomson, Orozco, Alsaid and Bugbee won the the 4x100.
The Hilltoppers have their home opener on Saturday with North Country and BFA-St. Albans at 9:30 a.m.
CILWIK SETS FALCON RECORD: In Jericho, North Country senior James Cilwik set the school record in the 3,000 meters with at time 8:50 on his 18th birthday.
On the girls side, Thankful Cilwik won the triple jump; Sabine Brueck won high jump and 300 hurdles and was second in the 100 meters. The 4x800 relay of Reeve Applegate, Shayna Isabelle, Opal Beauchesne and Emerson Gilson triumphed while the 4x100 squad of Cilwik, Mackenzie Parenteau, Beauchesne and Charlie Schurman also won.
The Falcons compete next Wednesday at South Burlington.
GIRLS ULTIMATE
ST. J 15, FAIRFAX 3: In their home opener, the Hilltoppers opened their season by avenging last season’s playoff loss to BFA-Fairfax.
Sabrina Lamar led all scorers with five points, while Emily Kostruba and Elise Hahr each had three assists.
“It was a great team effort on defense,” said first-year coach and former Woodsville girls basketball coach Russ Wilcox, coaching the Hilltoppers with assistant and current Woodsville girls basketball coach Tori Clough.
Next for St. J, a Thursday home game with Champlain Valley (4 p.m.)
