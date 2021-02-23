LYNDON CENTER — Corbin Brueck netted 17 points and Austin Giroux added 15 as unbeaten North Country stifled Lyndon 54-38 in a Division II clash at Alumni Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
It was the Falcons’ fifth straight win over the rival Vikings, according to NC athletics director Phil Joyal.
Pressuring the Vikings early and often, the Falcons (3-0) outscored LI 29-9 in the middle two quarters, building a 25-point lead in the second half.
“Extremely happy with our defensive effort over the first 3/4 of the basketball game,” NC coach John Gunn said. “Controlling the defensive boards was key as well to our early success. Overall I am very happy with our team’s performance. Austin and Corbin made for a nice 1-2 punch.”
Evan Sanborn paced the Vikings with 13 points.
“We struggled offensively and gave up too many second-chance opportunities,” said LI coach Patrick Rainville. “We continued to play hard and we will take the lessons from tonight to help us get better.”
The Falcons host Enosburg on Friday at 6:30 for senior night. Lyndon visits Lake Region, also Friday at 6:30.
NC (3-0): Cooper Brueck 3-0-6, Corbin Brueck 6-2-17, Logan Richardson 2-0-4, Cayde Micknack 2-1-5, Isaac Driver 0-2-2, Austin Giroux 6-1-15, Mitchell Provencha 1-1-3, Bryce Gunn 1-0-2. Totals: 21-FG 6-8-FT 54.
LI (1-3): Gavin Williams 0-1-1, Cam Berry 1-0-2, Will Mitchell 2-0-6, Evan Sanborn 5-2-13, Chevy Bandy 2-3-7, Aiden Bogie 2-0-5, James Sanborn 2-0-4. Totals: 13-FG 8-14-FT 38.
NCU 16 15 14 9— 54
LI 12 4 5 17 — 38
3-Point FG: N 6 (Corbin Brueck, Giroux 2, Provencha); L 4 (Mitchell 2, E. Sanborn, Bogie). Team Fouls: N 13, L 11. Fouled Out: L, J. Sanborn.
ST. J 40, BURLINGTON 26: In St. Johnsbury, Murphy Young tossed in 13 points as St. J topped visiting Burlington 40-26 to help first-year head coach Ben Davis secure his first win as a Hilltopper.
Newcomers Cole Banks and Fritz Hauser combined for 15 points in the win.
“Our team played much tougher all the way around tonight and earned a gritty win,” Davis said. “Our defensive effort was excellent.”
St. J visits Colchester on Friday at 6:30.
BHS (0-1): Tanner 1-1-4, Jackson 1-1-4, Fraser 1-0-2, Von Doepp 1-1-3, Megenow 2-0-5, Jope 2-0-6, Nyal 1-0-2. Totals: 9-FG 3-9-FT 26.
ST. J (1-2): Colby Garey-Wright 1-1-3, Cole Banks 3-1-8, Murphy Young 5-2-13, Sam Begin 2-0-5, Dalton Mathews 2-0-4, Fritz Hauser 2-2-7. Totals: 15-FG 6-13-FT 40.
BHS 9 8 6 3 — 26
ST. J 9 11 11 9 — 40
3-Point FG: B 5 (Tanner, Jackson, Megenow, Jope 2); S 4 (Banks, Young, Begin, Hauser). Team Fouls: B 13, S 13.
HAZEN 67, RANDOLPH 48: On senior night in Hardwick, seniors Isaiah Baker and Ethan Shopland paced the Wildcats with 27 and 12 points to keep Hazen undefeated in four starts.
“It was awesome to see Isaiah and Ethan play so well on senior night,” Hazen coach Aaron Hill said. “Randolph has a lot of size and played us pretty well, but our defense was really strong, especially in the first three quarters.”
It leaves Green Mountain School (4-0) and Winooski (2-0) with the Wildcats as undefeated in D-III. The Cats will try to keep it that way in their next game Friday at home with Thetford.
RANDOLPH (2-1): Higgins 1-0-2, Davignon 2-0-4, West 8-3-22, Jacques 1-1-3, Lewis 2-3-7, Messier 3-1-8, Fordham 1-0-2. Totals: 18-FG 8-14-FT 48.
HAZEN (4-0): Jadon Baker 4-2-12, Ethan Shopland 6-0-12, Isaiah Baker 7-11-27, Tyler Rivard 3-3-9, Carter Hill 3-1-7. Totals: 23-FG 17-22-FT 67.
RU 10 16 6 16 — 48
HU 16 16 16 19 — 67
3-Point FG: R 4 (West 3, Messier); H 4 (J. Baker 2, I. Baker 2). Team Fouls: R 17, H 15.
ENOSBURG 54, LAKE REGION 42: In Orleans, the visiting Hornets outscored the Rangers 17-8 in the fourth quarter to send the Rangers to their third straight loss despite a game-high 15 points by junior guard Landyn Leach.
Lake Region will host Lyndon on Friday at 7.
ENOSBURG (1-2): Jackdon 1-0-2, Robtoy 1-2-4, Antillon 2-0-5, McKinstry 2-0-6, Archembault 1-0-3, Gleason 5-0-13, Howrigan 2-1-6, Hogaboom 1-2-4, Combs 5-1-11. Totals: 20-FG 5-10-FT 54.
LAKE REGION (1-3): Landyn Leach 4-7-15, Carter Montgomery 1-2-4, Wyatt Gile 2-0-5, Aidan Poginy 2-0-4, Mitchell Poirier 2-2-6, David Piers 3-0-8. Totals: 14-FG 11-14-FT 42
EHS 10 17 10 17 — 54
LR 13 15 6 8 — 42
3-Point FG: E 6 (Gleason 3, McKinstry 2, Antillon, Howrigan); L 3 (Piers 2, Gile). Team Fouls: E 17, L 14.
LITTLETON 53, COLEBROOK 44: In Littleton, senior Parker Paradice had 11 points and six assists to lead the unbeaten Crusaders on senior night. He was the lone double-figure scorer for Littleton, which had nine players score.
The Crusaders outscored Colebrook 38-13 in the middle two quarters.
“Slow start, but we played better in the second and third quarters. Grady Millen really sparked us in the second quarter off the bench,” LHS coach Trevor Howard said. “Jason Hamilton was solid filling in for Josh Finkle, who is out quarantining. Good balance and defense was solid once again! Everyone got to play, which was nice on senior night.”
Hamilton had 10 rebounds while Landon Bromley grabbed eight more for the winners.
Carson Rancourt (12) and Kolten Dowse scored 23 of the Mohawks 37 points.
Littleton plays its regular-season finale Thursday at home at 6:30 with Berlin. Colebrook also finishes Thursday with a 6:30 home game with White Mountains (10-2).
COLEBROOK (6-5): Carson Rancourt 5-0-12, Kolten Dowse 3-2-11, Marik Boire 2-0-6, Keaton Lord 1-0-2, Kaiden Dowse 2-2-6, Maddox Godzyk 3-1-7. Totals: 16-FG 5-15-FT 44.
LITTLETON (8-0): Parker Paradice 5-1-11, Landon Bromley 3-0-8, Mike Hampson 1-0-2, Stephen Lucas 2-1-5, Jason Hamilton 4-0-8, Cole Hadlock 2-0-4, Grady Millen 4-0-9, Jeff Santos 1-0-2, Spenser Stevens 1-0-2, Jean Carlos 1-0-2. Totals: 24-FG 2-5-FT 53.
CA 10 3 10 21 — 44
LHS 9 15 23 6 — 53
3-Point FG: C 7 (Ko. Dowse 3, Ka. Dowse 2, Boire 2); L 3 (Bromley 2, Millen). Team Fouls: C 10, L 14.
GIRLS HOOPS
COLEBROOK 66, LITTLETON 37: In Colebrook, junior forward Samantha Howe keyed a big second quarter with 14 points, and the host Mohawks went on to the convincing win.
Howe did all her scoring in the first three quarters, leading Colebrook to a 36-18 halftime lead. She converted 5 of 6 free throws on the game and swept the glass effectively with 14 rebounds. Guard Sage Smith added 23 points, and the rest of the Mohawks played their usual key role led by Sierra Riff (four points, six assists, seven rebounds) and Emma McKeage (four points, five steals).
Olivia Corrigan had 17 points to pace the Crusaders. Both of their losses this season have come to the Mohawks.
“Defensively, we lost their two best players too easily in our zones and they made us pay,” said LHS coach Dale Prior. “We will regroup tomorrow and get ready for Berlin on Thursday.”
Both teams wrap up their regular seasons Thursday with 6:30 games against D-III teams. Colebrook hosts White Mountains (5-7) while Littleton visits Berlin (4-5).
LITTLETON (7-2): Nathaly Rossi 1-0-2, Hannah Brown 3-0-6, Olivia Corrigan 6-2-17, Lauren McKee 4-0-9, Jamiela Lamarre 0-1-1, Maddy Carbonneau 0-2-2. Totals: 14-FG 6-8 FT 37
COLEBROOK (12-1): Sage Smith 7-7-23, Samantha Howe 11-5-31, Sierra Riff 2-0-4, Emma McKeage 2-0-4, Shyanna Fuller 2-0-4. Totals: 24-FG 12-14-FT 66
LHS 8 10 10 9 — 37
CA 13 23 20 10 — 66
3-Point FG: C 6 (Howe 4, Smith 2); L 4 (Corrigan 3, McKee). Team Fouls: L 11, C 11.
WOODSVILLE 46, LISBON 18: In Lisbon, the Engineers continued to roll toward an undefeated season, scoring the first 18 points of the game to take a 9-0 record into their regular-season finale Thursday with Lin-Wood.
Graci Kaiser (10 points) led nine players on the scoresheet. “We had a great first half and were happy to be able to get everyone into the game,” Engineers coach Steve Colby said.
The Panthers also finish Thursday at home at 4 p.m., with Gorham.
LISBON (5-5): Katie Clark 1-3-5, Sara Brown 2-0-4, Peyton Clark 2-0-4, Moriah Jellison 2-0-4, Kendal Clark 0-1-1. Totals: 7-FG 4-10-FT 18.
WOODSVILLE (9-0): Maddie Roy 1-0-3, Emily Prest 3-0-7, Morgan Wagstaff 1-0-2, Graci Kaiser 4-0-10, Olivia Sarkis 3-2-8, Mackenzie Kingsbury 2-0-5, Leah Krull 1-0-3, Emily Farr 2-2-6, Aliza Boutin 1-0-2. Totals: 18-FG 4-5-FT 46.
WHS 18 19 16 3 — 46
LRS 0 8 3 7 — 18
3-Point FG: W 6 (Kaiser 2, Roy, Prest, Kingsbury, Krull). Team Fouls: W 8, L 8
