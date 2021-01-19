Tuesday’s H.S. Roundup: Burt, Engineers Cruise In Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM — Cam Burt pumped in 23 points and Woodsville rolled past Profile 57-25 to spoil the Patriots’ season opener on Tuesday.
Elijah Flocke added 14 points for the experienced Engineers, who last week routed Colebrook in the season opener.
Josh Robie hit four of his five 3s in the fourth quarter to pace Profile.
“Woodsville is a tremendous team and a great model for smaller schools like us to strive to be like,” said first-year Profile coach Mitchell Roy. “They are very well-coached and that reflects onto their playing style. We have a lot of areas we can improve in going forward, but I was very pleased with the effort our guys played with start to finish.”
Profile hosts Lin-Wood on Friday. Woodsville is at Gorham on Tuesday.
WHS (2-0): Conner Houston 1-0-2, Corey Bemis 1-1-3, Cam Burt 9-4-23, Michael Maccini 1-0-3, Cam Davidson 3-0-6, Nick Vigent 1-0-2, Elijah Flocke 5-4-14, Bobby Valliant 1-0-2, Noah Titorenko 1-0-2. Totals: 23-FG 9-14-FT 57.
PROFILE (0-1): Josh Robie 5-0-15, Alex Leslie 0-2-2, Colin Cote 1-0-2, Joey Huerter 3-0-6. Totals: 9-FG 2-2-FT 25.
WHS 22 17 10 8 — 57
PS 6 2 3 14 — 25
3-Point FG: W 2 (Burt, Maccini); P 5 (Robie 5). Team Fouls: W 12, P 12.
WMR 46, GORHAM 30: In Gorham, Avery Hazelton, the 6-foot-9 junior forward, tallied 21 points and 11 boards as the Spartans took down the Huskies. Brody LaBounty added 10 points and five steals in the win.
Anthony Frisk hit five of the Huskies’ seven 3s.
The Spartans host Lisbon on Thursday at 5.
WMR (2-1): Brody LaBounty 4-0-10, Brayden White 2-0-5, Parker Valdez 1-0-2, Tyler Hicks 3-1-8, Avery Hazelton 9-3-21. Totals: 19-FG 4-9-FT 46.
GHS (1-2): Saladino 1-0-3, Frisk 7-0-19, Cairns 0-1-1, York 2-0-4, DeBlois 1-0-3. Totals: 11-FG 1-6-FT 30.
WMR 13 14 11 8 — 46
GHS 10 9 3 8 — 30
3-Point FG: W 4 (LaBounty 2, White, Hicks); G 7 (Saladino, Frisk 5, DeBlois). Team Fouls: W 10, G 10.
LIN-WOOD 40, LISBON 30: In Lincoln, Cam Claremont scored 17 points, 12 in the second quarter, and Lin-Wood outscored the visiting Panthers 20-6 combined in the first and fourth quarters.
Will Lopus had 16 points to lead Lisbon, which was playing without starter Nate Superchi (ankle) and sixth man Travis Peters (wisdom teeth). Down 23-15 at halftime, the Panthers fought back to take a two-point lead in the third before ultimately falling in the season opener.
“We played well at times, took care of the basketball, just need other guys to step up scoring,” Lisbon coach Les Poore said. “We battled back but ran out of gas. We showed some resiliency and kept battling. Once we get Nate back that will certainly help.”
The Panthers are at White Mountains on Thursday at 5.
LISBON (1-0): Will Lopus 7-1-16, Austin Fisher 3-0-8, Dylan Colby 1-1-3, Dominic Otero 1-1-3. Totals: 12-FG 3-11-FT 30.
LIN-WOOD (0-1): Cam Claremont 7-1-17, Avery 7-0-14, Perry 1-0-2, LeBlanc 2-0-4, Awan 1-0-2, Tower 0-1-1. Totals: 18-FG 2-5-FT 40.
LRS 3 12 12 3 — 30
LW 8 15 5 12 — 40
3-Point FG: L 3 (Lopus, Fisher 2); LW 2 (Claremont). Team Fouls: L 10, LW 10.
GIRLS HOOPS
LISBON 48, LIN-WOOD 30: In Lincoln, Peyton Clark and Sara Brown tallied 12 points apiece to lead the Panthers in their season opener. The Panthers host White Mountains on Thursday at 5.
LISBON (1-0): Katie Clark 1-2-4, Sara Brown 6-0-12, Peyton Clark 5-2-12, Aiden Jesseman 1-0-3, Moriah Jellison 4-0-8, Kylie Hill 0-3-3, Tori Jellison 1-0-2, Natasha Holbrook 0-2-2, Linnea Trudell-Pokropwicz 1-0-2. Totals: 19-FG 9-18-FT 48.
LIN-WOOD (0-1): Bailey 1-0-2, Saiz 2-1-6, S. Drapeau 2-0-4, A. Drapeau 6-1-16, Claremont 1-0-2. Totals: 12-FG 5-12-FT 30.
LRS 10 11 15 12 — 48
LW 3 6 5 16 — 30
3-Point FG: L 1 (Jesseman); LW 1 (Saiz). Team Fouls: L 12, LW 15.
WMR 41, GORHAM 24: In Whitefield, Ava Simpson scored a game-high 13 points and Jaylin Bennett added nine in a balanced Spartan effort.
Kelsey Graham and Lily Kenison combined for 15 for WMR, which visits Lisbon on Thursday at 5.
“Overall, I thought it was a good team win for us,” Spartan coach Chris Foss said. “Our defense played well and everyone chipped in on offense. Ava took charge and Jaylin, Lily and Kelsey all supported a well-balanced attack.”
GHS (0-2): Grondin 1-0-2, Chase 2-0-6, Buteau 1-0-2, Bernier 2-0-4, Goodin 1-1-3, Girouard 3-0-7. Totals: 10-FG 1-7-FT 24.
WMR (2-1): Ava Simpson 4-4-13, Lily Kenison 2-1-7, Jaylin Bennett 3-3-9, Alyssa Fryman 1-0-2, Carissa Challinor 0-2-2, Kelsey Graham 4-0-8. Totals: 14-FG 10-17-FT 41.
GHS 8 5 4 7 — 24
WMR 15 9 9 8 — 41
3-Point FG: G 3 (Chase 2, Girouard); W 3 (Simpson, Kenison 2). Team Fouls: G 13, W 13.
WOODSVILLE 46, PROFILE 12: In Bethlehem, Olivia Sarkis scored a game-high 13 points to lead the Engineers in their 2021 debut.
Graci Kaiser (nine points) and Emily Prest combined for 17 in the victory.
“I thought we moved the ball well at times on offense to get easy looks and good shots,” said Woodsville coach Steve Colby. “Our man-to-man defense was decent considering it was our first game of the season. I liked that we were able to control the tempo of the game.”
Profile hosts Lin-Wood on Friday. Woodsville welcomes Gorham on Tuesday.
WHS (1-0): Emily Prest 4-0-8, Morgan Wagstaff 2-0-5, Graci Kaiser 4-0-9, Olivia Sarkis 6-1-13, Mackenzie Kingsbury 1-0-3, Leah Krull 2-0-4, Emily Farr 2-0-4. Totals: 21-FG 1-5-FT 46.
PROFILE (0-1): Zoe Liva 2-0-4, Mya Brown 1-0-2, Maddie Koehler 2-2-6. Totals: 5-FG 2-2-FT 12.
WHS 19 12 11 4 — 46
PS 2 2 4 4 — 12
3-Point FG: W 3 (Wagstaff, Kaiser, Kingsbury). Team Fouls: W 5, P 9.
