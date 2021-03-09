Tuesday’s H.S. Roundup: Danville Sinks Twinfield In Matchup Of Top D-IV Clubs

DANVILLE — It wasn’t just senior night Tuesday in Danville.
It was also a matchup of the top two Division IV boys teams, both undefeated, and when the dust had settled it was the Danville Indians who remained undefeated with a 55-47 win over the Twinfield Trojans.
The Indians started seniors Jacob Baesemann, Ethan Gould, Logan Young, Ben Lyons and Caleb Nelson, and stayed undefeated as Gould hit four 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 21 points.
Senior classmate Jacob Baesemann (12) also made double figures in handing the visitors their first loss of the season.
The Indians can complete the unblemished campaign in their regular-season finale Friday at Craftsbury (6 p.m.)
TU (5-1): Medose 3-1-8, Love 1-1-3, Hale 1-0-2, Gogue 1-0-2, Roberts 3-0-7, M. Cushing 6-0-12, Gladding 6-1-13. Totals: 21-FG 3-6-FT 47.
DHS (8-0): Jacob Baesemann 4-4-12, Christian Young 3-1-7, Caleb Nelson 1-0-2, Ethan Gould 7-3-21, Jacob LeClair 2-0-4, Dillon Brigham 1-0-2, Ben Lyons 3-1-7. Totals: 21-FG 9-11-FT 55.
TU 13 11 10 13 — 47
DHS 10 18 14 13 — 55
3-Point FG: T 2 (Medse, Roberts); D 4 (Nelson). Team Fouls: T 16, D 11. Fouled Out: T, Gladding.
GIRLS HOOPS
ENOSBURG 39, NORTH COUNTRY 29: In Enosburg, Sophie Burns scored 10 points and the host Hornets rallied to avenge an earlier 51-43 loss to the Falcons.
McKenna Marsh had nine points to pace North Country, which jumped out to a 13-6 first-quarter but fell well back over the middle two quarters.
Enosburg will host the Falcons on Friday night in the rubber match, the winner most likely getting the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Division II tournament.
NC (5-2): McKenna Marsh 4-0-9, Adrianna Chaput 1-0-2, Julia Baker 1-0-2, Hailey Pothier 2-0-4, Rileigh Fortin 2-1-5, Riann Fortin 0-2-2, Cora Nadeau 1-1-3, Libby Prue 1-0-2. Totals: 12-FG 4-6-FT 29.
EHS (5-1): Adams 4-0-8, Robtoy 1-0-2, Chase 2-0-4, Bowen 3-0-7, Severance 3-0-6, Burns 3-4-10, Diette 1-0-2. Totals: 17-FG 4-4-FT 39.
NC 13 7 2 7 — 29
EHS 6 14 8 11 — 39
3-Point FG: N 1 (Marsh); E 1 (Bowen). Team Fouls: N 14, E 6. Fouled Out: N, Chaput.
