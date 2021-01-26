Tuesday’s H.S. Roundup: Groveton Bounces Back, Runs Past Panthers

LISBON — Julian Kenison collected 16 points, six rebounds and six steals, while Chris Corliss notched eight rebounds, four steals and four assists as Groveton rebounded from a loss to rival Colebrook with a 53-25 rout in Lisbon on Tuesday night.
Nate Superchi returned from an ankle injury to lead the Panthers with 14 points.
“We were overmatched early on and just couldn’t get anything going offensively,” Lisbon coach Les Poore said. “Nate had a very strong game coming off an injury. For us to be competitive, we must take care of the bell better and knock down some shots. We have yet to do either of those early on, so hopefully, we can change that.”
Groveton is at White Mountains (6:30) and Lisbon hosts Lin-Wood (5:30) on Friday.
GHS (2-1): Kaden Cloutier 2-0-4, Aiden Whiting 1-1-3, Ben Wheelock 1-1-3, Matt St. Cyr 6-0-13, Luke Shannon 1-0-2, Julian Kenison 7-0-16, Chris Corliss 3-0-6, Brandon Laundry 3-0-6. Totals: 24-FG 2-7-FT 53.
LRS (0-3): Will Lopus 4-0-8, Dylan Colby 1-0-2, Dominic Otero 0-1-1, Nate Superchi 5-3-14. Totals: 10-FG 4-6-FT 25.
GHS 21 10 11 11 — 53
LRS 5 2 6 12 — 25
3-Point FG: G 3 (Kenison, St. Cyr); L 1 (Superchi). Team Fouls: G 8, L 11.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 68, COLEBROOK 49: In Colebrook, big man Avery Hazelton pumped in 29 points and Brody LaBounty added 16 as the Spartans ran their win streak to three.
Forward Tyler Hicks, playing some point guard, dished 10 assists in the win. LaBounty hit four 3s while Hazelton, the 6-foot-9 forward, netted 13 buckets.
Marik Boire fired in 17 points for Colebrook, which shot 4 of 30 from beyond the arc.
The Mohawks host Profile on Thursday at 4:30. WM hosts Groveton on Friday at 6:30.
WM (4-1): Brody LaBounty 5-2-16, Logan Ames 0-2-2, Brayden White 2-1-5, Kody Whittum 1-0-3, Parker Valdez 2-0-4, Forrest Pribbernow 1-1-3, Tyler Hicks 3-0-6, Avery Hazelton 13-3-29. Totals: 27-FG 9-15-FT 68.
CA (1-3): Carson Rancourt 5-1-12, Kolten Dowse 1-0-2, Jacob de Ramon 0-3-3, Marik Boire 6-2-17, Kaiden Dowse 7-1-15. Totals: 19-FG 7-17-FT 49.
WM 17 22 16 13 — 68
CA 19 9 13 8 — 49
3-Point FG: W 5 (LaBounty 4, Whittum); C 4 (Rancourt, Boire 4). Team Fouls: W 13, C 15.
GIRLS HOOPS
WOODSVILLE 42, GORHAM 21: In Woodsville, Graci Kaiser and Olivia Sarkis each tallied 11 points and the Engineers stymied the visiting Huskies.
Woodsville, returning four of five starters from a team that allowed just 28.5 points per game and reached the Division IV championship game last season, shut out the visitors in the second quarter. The Engineers then nearly blanked Gorham in the third before Katelyn Chase buried a long jumper to end the nearly two-quarter drought.
“We played well defensively for two-and-a-half quarters,” said first-year WHS coach Steve Colby. “We rebounded well for that time as well. We shot about 20% from the floor and still were able to win.”
Woodsville’s game on Friday was canceled because of COVID issues at Littleton High School. The Engineers are next slated to play at White Mountains on Feb. 2.
GHS (0-4): Grondin 1-3-5, Chase 2-0-4, Godin 4-1-9, Desilts 0-1-1, Girouard 1-0-2. Totals: 8-FG 5-15-FT 21 .
WHS (2-0): Maddie Roy 0-2-2, Emily Prest 2-1-6, Graci Kaiser 5-0-11, Abigail Crocker 1-0-2, Olivia Sarkis 4-3-11, Leah Krull 2-0-4, Emily Farr 0-6-6. Totals: 14-FG 12-21-FT 42.
GHS 5 0 2 14 — 21
WHS 11 12 16 13 — 42
3-Point FG: W 2 (Prest, Kaiser). Team Fouls: G 15, W 12.
COLEBROOK 62, WHITE MOUNTAINS 40: In Whitefield, Sage Smith and Samantha Howe, Colebrook’s dynamic inside-outside tandem, combined for 50 points to push the defending D-IV champions to 4-0 on the season.
Smith, a senior guard, added five assists and five steals, while Howe, a senior forward, had 13 rebounds and four steals.
Ariana Lord finished with seven points and six boards in the triumph.
Tied 17-all after the opening quarter, the Mohawks buried the Spartans with a 24-6 second-quarter blitz. Howe had 14 points in the frame.
Ava Simpson scored 14 to lead the Spartans.
“Overall, I was pleased with our team effort tonight,” said WM coach Chris Foss. “Colebrook is a very good team. Howe and Smith set the tone. They had a very big second quarter, which ended up being the difference. Offensively I thought we moved the ball well to get everyone involved. Ava carried us with 14 points.”
Colebrook is at Gorham on Thursday. White Mountains plays at Groveton on Friday.
CA (4-0): Sage Smith 10-4-25, Samantha Howe 11-0-25, Emma McKeage 2-1-5, Ariana Lord 2-2-7. Totals: 25-FG 7-10-FT 62.
WM (2-3): Ava Simpson 4-6-14, Lily Kenison 2-0-5, Jaylin Bennett 3-0-6, Morgan Doolan 2-0-4, Alyssa Fryman 2-2-6, Kelsey Graham 2-1-5. Totals: 15-FG 9-14-FT 40.
CA 17 24 11 10 — 62
WM 17 6 9 8 — 40
3-Point FG: C 5 (Smith, Howe 3, Lord); W 1 (Kenison). Team Fouls: C 9, W 9.
