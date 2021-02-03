BETHLEHEM — Nate Superchi pumped in 20 points and Will Lopus added 17 as Lisbon toppled Profile 56-44 on Tuesday to earn its first win of the season.
“We played a complete game tonight,” said Panthers coach Les Poore. “We shot better and played good defense. Profile closed the gap with some deep 3s but we hung in there and pulled away at the end. Having Nate score 20 and Will 17 certainly helped the cause. A good team effort and a good win on the road.”
Lisbon is at Littleton on Tuesday. Profile visits Woodsville on Friday.
LISBON (1-4): Will Lopus 7-3-17, Austin Fisher 2-4-8, Dylan Colby 1-0-2, Dominic Otero 4-0-8, Nate Superchi 7-5-20. Totals: 21-FG 13-22-FT 56.
PROFILE (1-3): Josh Robie 5-0-14, Karsen Robie 2-2-8, Myles MacKinnon 1-0-2, Simon Pitre 1-0-3, Alex Leslie 5-4-14, Colin Cote 1-0-3. Totals: 15-FG 6-13-FT 44.
LRS 15 13 11 17 — 56
PS 8 6 10 20 — 44
3-Point FG: L 1 (Superchi); P 8 (J. Robie 4, K. Robie 2, Pitre, Cote). Team Fouls: L 11, P 19.
GIRLS HOOPS
LISBON 44, PROFILE 17: In Bethlehem, Lisbon leading scorer Sara Brown posted a game-high 14 points to power the Panthers.
“Good win tonight mainly because we controlled ourselves defensively and stayed out of foul trouble and also controlled the boards,” Lisbon coach Nikki Woods said. “We subbed a lot and had contributions from everyone in some way.”
Lisbon takes a 4-1 record to Littleton and Profile visits Woodsville. Both games are Friday.
LISBON (4-1): Katie Clark 3-0-7, Sara Brown 6-1-14, Peyton Clark 2-0-4, Aiden Jesseman 3-2-8, Moriah Jellison 2-0-4, Kiley Hill 0-1-1, Tori Jellison 1-0-2, Kendall Clark 1-0-2, Natasha Holbrook 1-0-2. Totals: 19-FG 5-14-FT 44.
PROFILE (0-3): Addison Koehler 1-0-2, Mya Brown 2-0-5, Maddie Koehler 2-2-6, Morgan Presby 1-0-2, Kyah Knight 1-0-2 . Totals: 7-FG 2-4-FT 17.
LRS 17 7 10 10 — 44
PS 2 7 4 4 — 17
3-Point FG: L 1 (Brown); P 1 (Brown). Team Fouls: L 6, P 16. Fouled Out: P, M. Koehler.
