DANVILLE — Ava Marshia netted a hat trick, two assists coming from Laci Potter, as Danville beat visiting BFA-Fairfax 3-1 in the teams’ girls soccer season opener on Tuesday.
Marshia scored twice in the first half to put the hosts up 2-0, the second on an assist from Rylie Cadieux. Reagan Decker brought BFA-Fairfax to within 2-1 in the 46th minute, but Marshia put the game away in the 63rd.
Colleen Flinn had 14 saves and Rylie Cadieux made three for the Indians. Cadieux filled in for goal for several minutes near the end of first half because of an equipment malfunction for Flinn.
Danville is at Winooski on Friday at 4.
NORTH COUNTRY 5, PEOPLES 1: In Morrisville, Riann Fortin earned a hat trick as the Falcons began their season with a road rout.
Hailey Pothier and Bria Austin added tallies for NC, which outshot the Wolves 28-2. The Falcons host Stowe on Friday at 4.
COLEBROOK 2, GORHAM 1: In Gorham, Sage Smith had a goal and an assist, seventh-grader Haley Rossitto scored her first varsity goal and Sierra Riff played big with 12 saves as Colebrook pulled out a tough road win.
Sam Howe had an assist for the Mohawks (2-0). Gorham’s Katelyn Chase scored unassisted with 8 minutes to play.
Colebrook is at White Mountains on Friday at 4.
WOODSVILLE 7, GROVETON 0: In Groveton, Leah Krull had a hat trick and Maddie Roy added two goals and an assist as the Engineers stayed undefeated.
Gracie Kaiser (goal, assist), Olivia Sarkis (goal, assist), Paige Smith (two assists) and Gabby Brown (assist) also got into the scorebook.
Kaylynn Reagan had a first-half save and Jaylah Hogue (no saves) got the shutout for WHS (3-0), which plays at Blue Mountain on Saturday.
Bushy made 18 saves for Groveton (0-4), which visits Pittsburg-Canaan on Friday.
THETFORD 2, LAKE REGION 1: In Thetford, Madison Powers scored a pair of goals, one on a first-half penalty kick, as the Panthers’ spoiled the Rangers’ season opener.
Senior captain Alyson Cotnoir scored for LR, unassisted off a goalkeeper rebound in the second half.
Sophomore Kayleigh Coy made 11 saves in her first varsity appearance for the Rangers. Emma had five for the Panthers.
Kaleigh Coy was a standout player of the match in her first varsity game,” said LR coach Mary Farnsworth. “Thetford dominated play in the middle of the field, but on the attack LR used their width to counter, led by Cotnoir and Sakoya Sweeney. This is an LR team that came out strong and maintained their intensity until the final whistle. Many LR girls contributed to this effort playing multiple positions on the field.”
The Rangers are at Montpelier on Friday at 4.
BOYS SOCCER
WOODSVILLE 4, GROVETON 3: In Groveton, Corey Bemis and Cam Burt each scored twice and Coby Youngman had two assists as Woodsville got its first win of the season.
Cam Davidson had 11 saves for the Engineers (1-2), who host Blue Mountain on Friday at 4.
FIELD HOCKEY
WHITE MOUNTAINS 1, LITTLETON 0: In Littleton, Christiana Veltri popped home a rebound early in the fourth quarter off the playmaking of Abi McCusker and Kennedy Overhoff and White Mountains pulled out tight win over its rival.
The team tied 0-0 in the season opener.
The Spartans outshot Littleton 10-6. Emily Tholl was strong in goal for Littleton (0-2-1), said WMR coach Jeannine LaBounty.
Jen Fowler had one save for White Mountains (1-1-1).
“Freshman Adrianna Dami played well at back and Abby Friedman controlled the middle of the field,” LaBounty said. “Ciera Challinor was instrumental in keeping the ball in play in the offensive circle. The girls adjusted well to in-game changes and they are adjusting to playing with one another.”
“We had a few fast breakaways, Alba Perez, McKayla Dermako, Hailee Beane and Angela D’Orazio — hustled on offense, but we just weren’t strong enough to knock the ball in the net,” said LHS coach Kelley Allaire. “Mackenzie Allaire had some fantastic drives to the open space, with back support from Alexi Hastings, Nicoria Johnson and Isabelle Horsch. WMR had good passing, knew how to get the ball to the open space and get to the ball with speed.”
The Spartans are at Berlin on Thursday at 3:30. Littleton hosts WMR again on Monday for homecoming/senior day.
FOOTBALL
LYNDON 32, SPAULDING 18: In Lyndon Center, Cam Berry passed for 139 yards and three touchdowns, Austin Wheeler (59 receiving yards) caught a pair of TDs and Sebastian Lundborg had a 81-yard pick-six, as Lyndon (1-1) grabbed its first win of the season.
Zach Hale, splitting time under center, passed for 141 yards and a touchdown for the Vikings while Chevy Bandy caught a 28-yard TD.
Andrew Trottier threw for 352 yards for Spaulding. Cole Benoit (128 yards) and Christian Titus (112) led the Tide in receiving.
Lundborg opening the scoring with his pick six and the Vikes made it 12-0 on Berry to Parker Mitchell’s 55-yard connection.
Spaulding trimmed the deficit to 12-6 late in the first, but LI answered with two touchdowns to lead 25-6 in the third.
Lyndon is at U-32 on Friday at 7.
