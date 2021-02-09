Tuesday’s H.S. Roundup: Playing First Game In 19 Days, Littleton Surges Past Lisbon

LITTLETON — A 19-day layoff between games didn’t slow the unbeaten Littleton boys basketball team.
Josh Finkle scored 24 points, leading all five LHS starters in double-figures scoring, as the Crusaders surged past visiting Lisbon 83-59 on Tuesday night.
It was the first game since Jan. 21 for the defending Division IV champions, who missed four games because of COVID-19. The team returned to practice on Saturday.
“It was good to be back,” said Littleton coach Trevor Howard.
Littleton starters Parker Paradice had 15 points and Landon Bromley added 13, while Mike Hampson and Stephen Lucas each chipped in 12 in the win. Finkle added six boards, Paradice six assists and Bromley five steals.
Will Lopus hit four 3s and scored 25 to lead a spirited effort for the Panthers, who were tied 19-all after the opening frame and hung tough for much of the night.
“Lisbon shot the ball well, they played well,” Howard said. “It was a good competitive game. It was fun.”
Lisbon hosts Colebrook on Thursday. Littleton is at Groveton on Friday at 6:30.
LRS (1-5): Will Lopus 8-2-25, Austin Fisher 2-0-4, Dylan Colby 4-1-9, Dominic Otero 4-0-9. Nate Superchi 4-1-10, Andrew Strout 1-0-2. Totals: 23-FG 4-7-FT 59
LHS (4-0): Parker Paradice 7-1-15, Landon Bromley 5-0-13, Mike Hampson 5-0-12, Stephen Lucas 6-0-12, Josh Finkle 11-1-24, Cole Hadlock 1-0-2, Jeff Santos 1-0-3, Spenser Stevens 1-0-2. Totals: 37-FG 2-4-FT 83.
LRS 19 11 20 9 — 59
LHS 19 21 23 20 — 83
3-Point FG: LR 6 (Lopus 4, Otero, Superchi); L 7 (Bromley 3, Hampson 2, Finkle, Santos). Team Fouls: LR 7, L 10.
GROVETON 49, LIN-WOOD 33: In Lincoln, Matt St. Cyr collected 19 points and six rebounds as the Eagles avenged a 51-49 loss to the Lumberjacks on Feb. 1 while earning their third straight win.
Chris Corliss added nine points and seven boards for Groveton, which used a 13-4 third-quarter burst to seize control.
“We missed a lot of bunnies in the first,” GHS coach Mark Collins said. “In the third quarter, we got some stuff inside and put the ball in the basket.”
The Eagles host unbeaten Littleton on Friday at 6:30.
GHS (5-3): Aiden Whiting 3-1-8, Ben Wheelock 1-0-2, Matt St. Cyr 7-4-19, Julian Kenison 1-2-4, Brandon Laundry 3-1-7, Chris Corliss 3-3-9. Totals: 18-FG 11-20-FT 49.
LW (4-2): Manning 1-0-3, Clermont 5-1-15, Avery 2-0-5, LeBlanc 4-1-10. Totals: 12-FG 2-6-FT 33.
GHS 9 11 13 16 — 49
LW 9 9 4 11 — 33
3-Point FG: G 2 (Whiting, St. Cyr); L 7 (Clermont 4, Manning, Avery, LeBlanc). Team Fouls: G 6, L 17.
COLEBROOK 81, BERLIN 57: In Berlin, the Mohawks had a 30-point halftime lead, Carson Rancourt (six 3-pointers) put up 30 points on the game and CA had 30 field goals.
Kolten Dowse (20) and Kaiden Dowse (14) also were effective for the visitors, next slated to visit Lisbon on Saturday.
COLEBROOK (4-4): Carson Rancourt 11-2-30, Sam Villa 1-0-3, Kolten Dowse 8-3-20, Brandyn Lawruk 1-0-2, Marik Boire 2-0-5, Kaiden Dowse 4-6-14, Maddox Godzyk 2-1-5, Keenan Hurlbert 1-0-2. Totals: 30-FG 12-26-FT 81.
BERLIN (0-7): David McGhoulin 0-1-1, Brian Peary 0-1-1, Haden Poulin 8-2-18, Shawn Goyette 2-1-5, Kambron Huntoon 2-0-4, Kevin Murphy 1-0-2, Jeremyah Dow 10-6-26. Totals: 23-FG, 11-18-FT 57.
CA 24 30 15 12 — 81
BHS 8 6 18 25 — 57
3-Point FG: C 9 (Rancourt 6, Villa, Ko. Dowse). Team Fouls: C 15, B 16.
GORHAM 44, PROFILE 29: In Gorham, Anthony Friske had 23 points in leading the Huskies. Eighteen of the Patriots’ 29 points came from behind the arc.
Profile is scheduled to host Lin-Wood Friday at 5 p.m. The Patriots beat the Lumberjacks 57-43 on Jan. 22.
PROFILE (1-4): Josh Robie 4-0-11, Karsen Robie 2-0-6, Myles Mackinnon 0-1-1, Alex Leslie 4-0-9, Colin Cote 0-1-1, Joey Huerter 0-1-1.
GORHAM (2-4): Kody Lemieux 1-0-2, Richard Burton 1-2-4, Anthony Friske 7-3-23, Nolan York 3-0-6, Whyatt Deblois 3-3-9.
PHS 6 9 8 6 — 29
GHS 8 12 17 7 — 44
3-Point FG: P 6 (J. Robie 3, K. Robie 2, Leslie); G 4 (Friske). Team Fouls: P 11, G 13.
GIRLS
COLEBROOK 57, BERLIN 26: In Berlin, the defending-champion Mohawks poured in 40 points after halftime to prepare for their Saturday home game with also-undefeated Woodsville in a rematch of last year’s D-IV title game (1 p.m.).
Guard Sage Smith had 24 points, Ariana Lord (13) and Sam Howe (nine rebounds) combined for 25 more, and Emma McKeage came up with fours in points, steals and rebounds.
COLEBROOK (8-0): Sage Smith 10-2-24, Samantha Howe 5-2-12, Sierra Riff 1-0-2, Haley Rossitto 1-0-2, Emma McKeage 2-0-4, Ariana Lord 4-4-13. Totals: 23-FG 8-13-57.
BERLIN (3-2): Makenna Peare 5-0-17, Alexa Goulet 3-0-6, MaKenna Balderamma 1-2-4, Rayna Bourbeau 1-0-2, Madison Cussan 1-0-2. Totals: 11-FG 2-6-FT 26.
CA 12 5 24 16 — 57
BHS 14 8 2 2 — 26
3-Point FG: B 2 (Peare); C 3 (Smith 2, Lord). Team Fouls: B 14, C 7.
LITTLETON 37, LISBON 28: In Lisbon, the Panthers’ Sara Brown (15 points) scored most of Lisbon’s points, but LHS prevailed. Nicoria Johnson was the Crusaders’ lone double-figure scorer.
“Lisbon was the more aggressive and physical team tonight. They outhustled us, outrebounded us, and simply played with more effort than we did,” LHS coach Dale Prior said. “That’s not what our program is about and it’s 100% on me as a coach for not properly preparing the team for that type of physical game. We need to clean up the unforced turnovers and get ready for Groveton on Friday.”
LITTLETON (4-1): Hannah Brown 2-0-5, Olivia Corrigan 4-0-8, Nicoria Johnson 4-2-10, Kaylee Manzella 2-0-4, Lauren McKee 2-3-8, Maddy Carbonneau 1-0-2. Totals: 15-FG 5-11-FT 37.
LISBON (4-3): Katie Clark 0-2-2, Sara Brown 6-3-15, Peyton Clkark 1-0-2, Aiden Jesseman 0-1-1, Moriah Jellison 1-0-2, Kiley Hill 0-2-2, Tori Jellison 1-0-2, Kendal Clark 1-0-2. Totals: 10 FG 8-13-FT 28.
LHS 7 9 7 14 — 37
LRS 6 2 10 10 — 28
3-Point FG: L 2 (Brown, McKee). Team Fouls: L 12, LR 16.
