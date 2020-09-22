WOODSVILLE — Olivia Sarkis tallied twice and Maddie Roy added a goal and an assist as Woodsville rolled to its second win of the season, a 5-1 victory over visiting Profile on Tuesday.
Leah and Maachah Krull added scores on penalty kicks for the Engineers, who have 15 goals through two games.
Madison McLaren trimmed Profile’s deficit to 2-1 just before halftime on a penalty kick.
Jaylah Hogue (nine saves in first half) and Kaylynn Reagan (eight saves in second half) split time for the shutout. Profile goalkeeper Annabelle Mullins finished with seven saves.
The Patriots host White Mountains on Friday at 4. Woodsville plays at Groveton on Friday at 4:30. The Engineers’ Saturday clash with rival Blue Mountain was postponed to Oct. 3.
BOYS SOCCER
PROFILE 2, WOODSVILLE 0: In Woodsville, senior Max Ritter netted two goals to lead Profile to its first win of the season.
Ritter tallied in the fourth minute, then buried a free kick in the 38th minute for the Patriots (1-1).
Cam Davidson made 12 saves for Woodsville (0-2), which travels to Groveton on Tuesday. Killian McKim made seven saves for Profile, which is at White Mountains on Friday.
LISBON 1, LIN-WOOD 0: In Lincoln, Will Lopus struck in the 12th minute on a dish from Dylan Colby and the Panthers held off the host Lumberjacks (1-1).
Andrew Strout made six saves in his first varsity game for Lisbon (1-0). Lin-Wood
“Our newcomers did a wonderful job,” said Panthers coach Les Poore. “They are more far along than I thought they’d be. We played well from front to back.”
The Panthers host Profile on Monday at 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.