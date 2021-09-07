DANVILLE — Four late goals in five minutes broke open a 3-2 game, and Lake Region went on to a 7-2 girls soccer win over Danville on Tuesday in the Rangers’ season opener.
The goals were scored by Mara Royer, Madison Bowman, Alayna Azur and Alexis Sicard from the 68th to the 73rd minute. Lake Region’s Sakoya Sweeney had two goals and an assist on the day, while Anya Kennedy also scored for the Rangers. They kept Danville goalie Leah Klark busy with 20 saves, while Maya Auger and Marina Rockwell combined for seven for the visitors.
Lilah Hall and Rylie Cadieux (assist Jasmine Dunbar) scored for Danville, which opened the season with a tough overtime loss in its season opener. The hosts trailed 3-0 at halftime, but Cadieux’s breakaway tally made it 3-2 early in the second half.
Danville’s next game is Monday at BFA-Fairfax. Next for the Rangers, their home opener Friday with U-32 at 4:30.
OXBOW 2, LYNDON 0: First-half goals gave the visitors from Bradford the margin they needed for the win.
“We lost six seniors, so today, we tried a new formation and it went pretty well,” Oxbow Olympians coach Dan Thomas said.
The game was mostly played in the middle of the field in the perfect early-fall conditions. Oxbow had a 10-4 advantage in shots, and drew first blood when sophomore Lillian DeGoosh scored with 16:21 left, floating one over LI goalie Molly Renaudette’s head from about 20 feet out. Mckenna Smith assisted.
Just under four minutes later, Olympians senior Emma Parkin scored off a corner kick with 12:38 left for the final goal of the game.
LI coach Jaclyn Simpson remarked that “we tried our own new formation today. It seemed to work well in the beginning – being our first home game there was a lot of nerves. It was the first time playing for a few of the girls, and we were trying to figure out some things coverage-wise…Oxbow was quick. They have some fast girls. They played well.
“We’ll be working on some things this week, who’s on who, establishing coverages and getting more comfortable up front,” she added.
Next for the Vikings, a Saturday 11 a.m. game at Harwood.
BMU 3, HAZEN 2 (OT): In Wells River, Blue Mountain sophomore Jordan Alley scored all three goals, including the game-winner seven minutes into OT on a breakaway.
Tessa Luther and Alexis Christensen scored for the visiting Wildcats, and Hazen goalie Breona Cochran was stellar with 25 saves. Emma Gray had nine for the Bucks.
“Our offense consistently created opportunities and shots on goal,” BMU coach Parrish Eiskamp said. “Jordan Alley came to our rescue in overtime after scoring all our goals in regulation. Breona Cochran was incredible in goal for Hazen this afternoon, stopping shot after shot. I felt our defense did a great job of keeping the ball on our offensive half with the midfielders feeding our front line.”
Karli Blood and Maya Christy assisted Alley’s regulation goals for the 2-0 Bucks. The Bucks host Woodsville Thursday, while Hazen (0-2) visits BFA-Fairfax Saturday at 10 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER
WOODSVILLE 8, BMU 2: In Wells River, Woodsville sophomore Ben Taylor had three goals in the second half as the Engineers expanded on a 3-2 halftime lead.
Cam, Tenney-Burt had two goals and two assists, while teammates Andre Chumbes and Sammy Sarkis each had a goal and two assists. Also scoring for Woodsville was Nathaniel Chumbes, while goalie Cam Davidson picked up an assist when Andre Chumbes converted his drop kick. Davidson played 65 minutes in the net, while Ethan Kimball played the final 15.
The Engineers (1-1) will host Lin-Wood Wednesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
WMR 2, LITTLETON 0: After a scoreless first half in Whitefield, a goal off a penalty corner by Ciera Challinor with 3:11 left in the third quarter was assisted by Adrianna Dami and Abby Friedman for a 1-0 lead. The Spartans doubled it with just 34 seconds left in the quarter on Olivia Scalley’s goal, assisted by Abbie McCusker, and they went on to their first win of the year.
Makenna Reed made 12 saves for the Crusaders, while all of Jen Fowler’s four saves came in the first quarter.
“Abby Friedman controlled the field well today. We had a lot of opportunities to score and took 22 corners,” Spartans coach Jeannine LaBounty said. “Adrianna continues to be strong in the middle, and Olivia and Abbie McCusker’s passing game improves daily. We saw some nice playing from Jocelyn Wyman. Looking to score more frequently on corners and up our intensity in the offensive circle.”
The Spartans (1-1) host Franklin Wednesday, then visit Bishop Brady Friday. Next for the 1-2 Crusaders, a Thursday 4 p.m. home game with Kearsarge, then a Friday home game with Franklin.
BOYS GOLF
WOODSVILLE WINS: At Maplewood Golf Course in Bethlehem, the Engineers rolled to the win with 63 points. Using the Stableford points scoring system in which the high score wins, they had 63 points to 61 for White Mountains, while Littleton had 38 in the nine holes of play.
Woodsville’s Jackson Horne was medalist with 23 points, just nicking WMR runner-up Tyler Hicks with 22.
“Good to have everyone out on the course on a nice sunny day,” Engineers coach Brent Cox said. “We got the first-match jitters out of the way, now we can look forward to the rest of the season.”
It was the season opener for all three teams. Next for Woodsville, a Thursday match at their home course at Blackmount CC in Haverhill, with Newport and Inter-Lakes.
CROSS COUNTRY
SJA TAKES 2ND: In East Montpelier, St. Johnsbury placed second in a five-team meet at U-32. The Hilltoppers’ Evan Thornton-Sherman and Hale Boyden placed 1-2 to lead the boys, with Nathan Lenzini (sixth) Nathaniel Bernier (eighth) and Ryan Callaghan (11th) providing the scoring. “The boys lost on the tiebreaker (sixth runner),” Hilltoppers coach Chip Langmaid said.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
LYNDON 3, BFA-ST. ALBANS 2: Down 2-1 in sets in the first-ever volleyball match played in Alumni Gymnasium, Lyndon pulled out a thrilling come-from-behind fourth set to force a fifth and deciding set, which the Vikings won 15-12.
Senior tri-captain Max McClure took over the match when the Vikings were struggling to put some passes together and were down 13-11 in the middle of the fourth set. “Max served four consecutive aces to move the Vikings in front for good, and he finished the set with six kills assisted by our other tri-captains, Evan Sanborn and Spencer Johns,” LI coach Todd Bell said. “Spencer really got going after the second set, putting the ball where it needed to be for hitters Sanborn, McClure and Orion Simonds.”
Matt Young chipped in with some good digs and several big serves at important times during the match when momentum could’ve easily swung in the other direction, Bell added. “Great first win for the Vikings,” he emphasized.
Next for the Vikings, a Saturday 10 a.m. match at CVU.
