TUESDAY, MARCH 16

GIRLS HOCKEY

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 5 Rice (5-3) at No. 4 Kingdom Blades (6-1), canceled

VT. BOYS HOOPS

D-I First Round

No. 13 Burlington 45, No. 4 St. Johnsbury 44

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

D-I First Round

No. 8 South Burlington 37, No. 9 St. Johnsbury 20

D-II First Round

No. 5 Lyndon 53, No. 12 Mt. Abraham 39

No. 2 North Country 66, No. 15 Mill River 6

D-IV First Round

No. 9 Hazen (3-6) at No. 8 Mt. St. Joseph (4-5), 6

No. 4 Danville 58, No. 13 Blue Mtn. 50

