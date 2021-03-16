TUESDAY, MARCH 16
GIRLS HOCKEY
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 5 Rice (5-3) at No. 4 Kingdom Blades (6-1), canceled
VT. BOYS HOOPS
D-I First Round
No. 13 Burlington 45, No. 4 St. Johnsbury 44
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
D-I First Round
No. 8 South Burlington 37, No. 9 St. Johnsbury 20
D-II First Round
No. 5 Lyndon 53, No. 12 Mt. Abraham 39
No. 2 North Country 66, No. 15 Mill River 6
D-IV First Round
No. 9 Hazen (3-6) at No. 8 Mt. St. Joseph (4-5), 6
No. 4 Danville 58, No. 13 Blue Mtn. 50
