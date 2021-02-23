Tuesday’s Local Scores (Feb. 23)

Littleton's Olivia Corrigan and Colebrook's Samantha Howe line up during a free-throw attempt in the Mohawks' win on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (File Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY, FEB. 23

Boys Hoops

Littleton 53, Colebrook 44

North Country at Lyndon, 6:30

Enosburg at Lake Region, 7

Burlington at St. J, 6:30

Randolph at Hazen, 7

Danville at Northfield, 7

Woodsville at Lisbon, 4:30

Girls Hoops

Colebrook 66, Littleton 37

Woodsville 46, Lisbon 28

Men’s Hoops

Fisher at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

