Tuesday’s Local Scores (Feb. 23)

TUESDAY, FEB. 23
Boys Hoops
Littleton 53, Colebrook 44
North Country at Lyndon, 6:30
Enosburg at Lake Region, 7
Burlington at St. J, 6:30
Randolph at Hazen, 7
Danville at Northfield, 7
Woodsville at Lisbon, 4:30
Girls Hoops
Colebrook 66, Littleton 37
Woodsville 46, Lisbon 28
Men’s Hoops
Fisher at Lyndon, ppd. TBD
