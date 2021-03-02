Tuesday’s Local Scores (March 2)

Defending champion Colebrook takes down host Littleton 54-34 in the Mohawks' season opener on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. CA's Sage Smith scored 26 to lead all scorers. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY, MARCH 2

N.H. NORDIC SKIING

Division II State Championships at Great Glen, ppd. to Thursday at 10

VT. NORDIC SKIING

St. J at Craftsbury, 2:30

VT. ALPINE SKIING

NVAC District giant slalom at Burke, ppd. to Friday

N.H. GIRLS HOOPS

D-III Region 1 Playin

No. 6 White Mountains at No. 3 Berlin, 7

D-IV Region 3 Playins

No. 5 Woodsville at No. 7 Concord Christian, 7

No. 6 Lin-Wood at No. 3 Lisbon, 7

D-IV Region 4 Playins

No. 4 Colebrook 73, No. 5 Pittsburg-Canaan 40

No. 6 Profile at No. 3 Gorham, 7

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

St. J at CVU, 6:30

Vergennes at Hazen, 6

BFA-Fairfax at Lake Region, 6:30

BFA-St. Albans at North Country, 6:30

Randolph at Lyndon, canceled

