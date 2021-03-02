Tuesday’s Local Scores (March 2)

TUESDAY, MARCH 2
N.H. NORDIC SKIING
Division II State Championships at Great Glen, ppd. to Thursday at 10
VT. NORDIC SKIING
St. J at Craftsbury, 2:30
VT. ALPINE SKIING
NVAC District giant slalom at Burke, ppd. to Friday
N.H. GIRLS HOOPS
D-III Region 1 Playin
No. 6 White Mountains at No. 3 Berlin, 7
D-IV Region 3 Playins
No. 5 Woodsville at No. 7 Concord Christian, 7
No. 6 Lin-Wood at No. 3 Lisbon, 7
D-IV Region 4 Playins
No. 4 Colebrook 73, No. 5 Pittsburg-Canaan 40
No. 6 Profile at No. 3 Gorham, 7
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
St. J at CVU, 6:30
Vergennes at Hazen, 6
BFA-Fairfax at Lake Region, 6:30
BFA-St. Albans at North Country, 6:30
Randolph at Lyndon, canceled
