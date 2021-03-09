Tuesday’s Local Scores (March 9)

Danville's Dillon Brigham reacts to a made shot during the Indians' win over visiting Northfield in a Vermont high school basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (File Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY, MARCH 9

VT. BOYS HOOPS

Stowe at Blue Mountain, 7

Danville 55, Twinfield 47

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

Enosburg 39, North Country 29

College Baseball

Anna Maria 22, Lyndon 8

