Tuesday’s Postponements And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

TUESDAY
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-I Semifinal
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-I Semifinal
No. 5 Burlington (8-2-2) at No. 1 St. J (6-0), ppd. to Wednesday at 2
D-II Semifinal
No. 15 Lake Region (2-7-2) at No. 6 Montpelier (7-3), ppd. to Wednesday at 5
——
WEDNESDAY
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-I Semifinal
No. 5 Burlington (8-2-2) at No. 1 St. J (6-0), 2
D-II Semifinal
At Burlington High School
No. 15 Lake Region (2-7-2) vs. No. 6 Montpelier (7-3), 5
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV Semifinal
No. 6 Hazen (5-5) at No. 2 Danville (7-3), ppd. to Thursday at 2
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
D-IV Semifinal
Littleton (9-2) at Profile (7-4), 2:30
——
THURSDAY
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV Semifinal
No. 6 Hazen (5-5) at No. 2 Danville (7-3), 2
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV Semifinal
Littleton (13-0) at Moultonborough (7-2), 2
——
SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
Regional Championship
Spaulding at St. J, noon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.