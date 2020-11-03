Tuesday’s Postponements And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

Ava Marshia (21), Rylie Cadieux (15) and Carlie Beliveau leave the field after Danville's' 3-1 win over visiting BFA-Fairfax in the Indians' season opener on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Marshia scored all three for the victors. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-I Semifinal

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-I Semifinal

No. 5 Burlington (8-2-2) at No. 1 St. J (6-0), ppd. to Wednesday at 2

D-II Semifinal

No. 15 Lake Region (2-7-2) at No. 6 Montpelier (7-3), ppd. to Wednesday at 5

——

WEDNESDAY

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-I Semifinal

No. 5 Burlington (8-2-2) at No. 1 St. J (6-0), 2

D-II Semifinal

At Burlington High School

No. 15 Lake Region (2-7-2) vs. No. 6 Montpelier (7-3), 5

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Semifinal

No. 6 Hazen (5-5) at No. 2 Danville (7-3), ppd. to Thursday at 2

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV Semifinal

Littleton (9-2) at Profile (7-4), 2:30

——

THURSDAY

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Semifinal

No. 6 Hazen (5-5) at No. 2 Danville (7-3), 2

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Semifinal

Littleton (13-0) at Moultonborough (7-2), 2

——

SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

Regional Championship

Spaulding at St. J, noon

