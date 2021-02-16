Tuesday’s Postponements And Wednesday’s Schedule

Lyndon's Aiden Bogie (20), Chevy Bandy (14), Evan Sanborn (12), Ahmet Mete (32), Cam Berry (4), head coach Patrick Rainville and assistant Robbie Rouelle stand for the National Anthem prior to beating Oxbow 68-41 in the Vermont basketball 2021 season opener at Alumni Gymnasium on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY, FEB. 16

Boys Hoops

Lyndon at Randolph, ppd. to Wednesday

Milton at North Country, canceled

Montpelier at Lake Region, ppd. to Wednesday

BFA-Fairfax at Hazen, ppd. to Wednesday

Northfield at Danville, ppd. to Wednesday

Lisbon at Groveton, canceled

Woodsville at Lin-Wood, ppd. to Wednesday

Littleton at Profile, canceled

Girls Hoops

Pittsburg-Canaan at White Mountains, ppd. to Wednesday

Woodsville at Lin-Wood, ppd. to Wednesday

Groveton at Lisbon, canceled

Littleton at Profile, canceled

Men’s Hoops

Fisher at Lyndon, ppd. to Feb. 23

——

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17

Boys Hoops

Lyndon at Randolph, 7

BFA-Fairfax at Hazen, 7:30

Montpelier at Lake Region, 7

Northfield at Danville, 7:30

Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 6:30

Girls Hoops

Pittsburg-Canaan at White Mountains, 6:30

Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 5

Nordic Skiing

St. J at Craftsbury, 1

Profile at White Mountains, 3

Alpine Skiing

St. J at Mad River Glen, ppd. TBD

Boys Hockey

Lyndon at Burlington, 7

St. J at Milton, 7:30

Girls Hockey

Stowe at Kingdom Blades, 4

