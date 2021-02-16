Tuesday’s Postponements And Wednesday’s Schedule

TUESDAY, FEB. 16
Boys Hoops
Lyndon at Randolph, ppd. to Wednesday
Milton at North Country, canceled
Montpelier at Lake Region, ppd. to Wednesday
BFA-Fairfax at Hazen, ppd. to Wednesday
Northfield at Danville, ppd. to Wednesday
Lisbon at Groveton, canceled
Woodsville at Lin-Wood, ppd. to Wednesday
Littleton at Profile, canceled
Girls Hoops
Pittsburg-Canaan at White Mountains, ppd. to Wednesday
Woodsville at Lin-Wood, ppd. to Wednesday
Groveton at Lisbon, canceled
Littleton at Profile, canceled
Men’s Hoops
Fisher at Lyndon, ppd. to Feb. 23
——
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17
Boys Hoops
Lyndon at Randolph, 7
BFA-Fairfax at Hazen, 7:30
Montpelier at Lake Region, 7
Northfield at Danville, 7:30
Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 6:30
Girls Hoops
Pittsburg-Canaan at White Mountains, 6:30
Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 5
Nordic Skiing
St. J at Craftsbury, 1
Profile at White Mountains, 3
Alpine Skiing
St. J at Mad River Glen, ppd. TBD
Boys Hockey
Lyndon at Burlington, 7
St. J at Milton, 7:30
Girls Hockey
Stowe at Kingdom Blades, 4
