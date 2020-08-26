Tuesday’s scores and upcoming playoff schedule

No. 2 Central takes down No. 1 St. Johnsbury 9-6 to win the Little League 8-10 District 4 baseball tournament at Legion Field on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

Minor League 9-10 District 4 Tournament

Consolation: No. 4 CVNLL def. No. 3 Lyndon

Championship: No. 2 Central 9, No. 1 St. J 6

——

SATURDAY

Little League 11-12 Vt. State Baseball Tournament

At Legion Field, St. Johnsbury

Game 1: No. 1 Browns River vs. No. 4 St. Johnsbury, noon

Game 2: No. 2 Colchester vs. No. 3 Connecticut Valley North, 3 p.m.

——

SUNDAY

Little League 11-12 Vt. State Baseball Tournament

At Legion Field, St. Johnsbury

Consolation: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon

Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3 p.m.

