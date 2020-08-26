Tuesday’s scores and upcoming playoff schedule

TUESDAY
BASEBALL
Minor League 9-10 District 4 Tournament
Consolation: No. 4 CVNLL def. No. 3 Lyndon
Championship: No. 2 Central 9, No. 1 St. J 6
——
SATURDAY
Little League 11-12 Vt. State Baseball Tournament
At Legion Field, St. Johnsbury
Game 1: No. 1 Browns River vs. No. 4 St. Johnsbury, noon
Game 2: No. 2 Colchester vs. No. 3 Connecticut Valley North, 3 p.m.
——
SUNDAY
Little League 11-12 Vt. State Baseball Tournament
At Legion Field, St. Johnsbury
Consolation: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon
Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3 p.m.
