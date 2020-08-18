Tuesday’s scores and upcoming schedule

FRIDAY, AUG. 14
BASEBALL
Babe Ruth 13-15 State Tournament
Barre 10, Thetford 0
St. J 7, Blue Mountain 0
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
Lyndon 5, Clyde Whittemore 3
St. J 8, Central 3
SOFTBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
Lyndon 11, CVNLL 10 (7)
——
SATURDAY, AUG. 15
BASEBALL
Babe Ruth 15-18 State Tournament
Championship: Mt. Abe 6, St. J 2
Babe Ruth 13-15 State Tournament
Lyndon 16, Thetford 2 (5)
Barre 7, St. J 5
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
CVNLL 11, Central 1 (5)
St. J 7, Lyndon 1
SOFTBALL
Little League 8-10 District 4 Tournament
Lyndon 15, St. J 0 (4)
ASA 12U State Championship
NEK Tri-Force 12-14, Storm Blue 0-8
ASA 14U State Championship
NEK Tri-Force 1-7-3, Storm Blue 3-6-2
ASA 16U State Championship
Georgia Beach 7-9, NEK Tri-Force 4-2
——
SUNDAY, AUG. 16
BASEBALL
Babe Ruth 13-15 State Tournament
Lyndon 10, Blue Mountain 5
St. J 11, Thetford 5
Little League 8-10 District 4 Tournament
Central 13, Lyndon 0
St. J 6, CVNLL 4
SOFTBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
St. J 4, CVNLL 3
——
MONDAY, AUG. 17
BASEBALL
Babe Ruth 13-15 State Tournament
Lyndon 5, Barre 2
Blue Mountain 18, Thetford 1
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
CVNLL 5, St. J 1
Central 11, Clyde Whittemore 1
SOFTBALL
Little League 8-10 District 4 Tournament
CVNLL 20, St. J 5 (5)
——
TUESDAY, AUG. 18
BASEBALL
Babe Ruth 13-15 State Tournament
St. Johnsbury 4, Lyndon 2
Barre 7, Blue Mountain 5
Lyndon advances to state finals on Aug. 22-23, edging out St. J and Barre on total runs allowed (Lyndon 13, St. J 14, Barre 15). All three teams finished pool play with 3-1 records.
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
Lyndon 4, CVNLL 3
Clyde Whittemore at St. J, 8 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
St. J 7, Lyndon 6
——
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19
BASEBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
Central at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
Clyde Whittemore vs. CVNLL at Central, 5:30 p.m.
Little League 8-10 District 4 Tournament
CVNLL vs. Central at St. J, 5:30 p.m.
Lyndon at St. J, 8 p.m.
——
THURSDAY, AUG. 20
SOFTBALL
Little League 8-10 District 4 Tournament
CVNLL at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
——
FRIDAY, AUG. 21
BASEBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
Game 1: No. 5 seed vs. No. 4 seed at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
Little League 8-10 District 4 Tournament
Central vs. St. J, 5:30 p.m.
CVNLL vs. Lyndon, 8 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
Game 1: No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
——
SATURDAY, AUG. 22
BASEBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
Game 2: No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed at Lyndon, 9:30 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Little League 8-10 District 4 Tournament
Game 1: No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
——
SUNDAY, AUG. 23
BASEBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 seed at Lyndon, 10 a.m.
Minor League 8-10 District 4 Tournament
Game 1: No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed at St. J, 11 a.m.
Game 2: No. 4 seed vs. No. 1 seed at St. J, 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
Championship: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 seed at Lyndon, 9 a.m.
Little League 8-10 District 4 Tournament
Championship: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 seed at Lyndon, 1 p.m.
——
MONDAY, AUG. 24
BASEBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
Championship: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
——
TUESDAY, AUG. 25
BASEBALL
Minor League 8-10 District 4 Tournament
Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at St. J, 5:30 p.m.
Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at St. J, 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.