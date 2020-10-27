Tuesday’s Scores/Top Performers And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

TUESDAY
VT. FIELD HOCKEY
D-III Semifinal
No. 2 Stowe 1, No. 3 Lyndon 0
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-II First Round
No. 4 Middlebury 4, No. 13 Lyndon 1
No. 15 Lake Region 1, No. 2 Stowe 0
D-III First Round
No. 8 Mill River 3, No. 9 Hazen 0
D-IV First Round
No. 7 Sharon 4, No. 10 Danville 0
VT. BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Lyndon 3, Enosburg 1 (22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 26-24)
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
D-III Playin
Berlin 1, White Mountains 0
D-IV Playins
Littleton 3, Pittsburg-Canaan 1
Lin-Wood 1, Lisbon 0, OT
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Bre Lemay punched in two goals and Littleton advance past Pittsburg-Canaan 3-1 in a Division IV playin game.
Peter Gyurkovics notched a penalty kick in the 58th minute and 15th-seeded Lake Region stunned eight-time defending champion and No. 2 Stowe, 1-0, in a Division II first-round game.
——
WEDNESDAY
FOOTBALL
Regional Quarterfinal
No. 5 Lyndon at No. 4 St. J, 4
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-I First Round
No. 9 North Country (4-4) at No. 8 South Burlington (4-5-1), 3
D-IV First Round
No. 9 Blue Mountain (5-4) at No. 8 Christ Covenant (3-2), 3:30
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-I First Round
No. 11 BFA-St. Albans (3-6) at No. 6 North Country (5-2-1), 3
D-III First Round
No. 9 Lake Region (3-6) at No. 8 Oxbow (4-4), 3
D-IV First Round
No. 15 Craftsbury (1-7) at No. 2 Danville (5-3), 3
No. 14 Twin Valley (2-8) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (5-3), 3
No. 11 Sharon (3-7) at No. 6 Hazen (3-5), 3
VT. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
St. J vs. Harwood at Mid-Vermont, 4
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
D-IV First Round
Region II
Pittsburg-Canaan at Littleton, 3
Colebrook at Gorham, 3
Region III
Moultonborough at Profile, 3
Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 3
——
THURSDAY
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV First Round
Region II
Littleton at Gorham, 3
Colebrook at Groveton, 3
Region III
Lin-Wood at Moultonborough, 3
Profile at Woodsville, 3
VT. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
St. J vs. Mid-Vermont or Montpelier at Mid-Vermont, 4
——
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
Regional Semifinals
Lyndon-St. J winner at No. 1 U-32, 7
Oxbow-Spaulding winner at No. 2 North Country, 7
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-I Quarterfinal
North Country-South Burlington winner at No. 1 St. J (5-0), 3
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 15 Lake Region (1-7-2) at No. 7 U-32 (5-4), 3
D-IV Quarterfinal
Blue Mountain-Christ Covenant winner at No. 1 Twin Valley (7-1), 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.