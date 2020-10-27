Tuesday’s Scores/Top Performers And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

Littleton's Olivia Corrigan, right, gets a hug from teammate Bre Lemay after one of Corrigan's second-half goals in their 4-1 victory over Woodsville in a matchup of Division IV girls soccer unbeatens on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Corrigan scored four times, three in the second half, to fuel the Crusaders. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY

VT. FIELD HOCKEY

D-III Semifinal

No. 2 Stowe 1, No. 3 Lyndon 0

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-II First Round

No. 4 Middlebury 4, No. 13 Lyndon 1

No. 15 Lake Region 1, No. 2 Stowe 0

D-III First Round

No. 8 Mill River 3, No. 9 Hazen 0

D-IV First Round

No. 7 Sharon 4, No. 10 Danville 0

VT. BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Lyndon 3, Enosburg 1 (22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 26-24)

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-III Playin

Berlin 1, White Mountains 0

D-IV Playins

Littleton 3, Pittsburg-Canaan 1

Lin-Wood 1, Lisbon 0, OT

TOP PERFORMERS

Bre Lemay punched in two goals and Littleton advance past Pittsburg-Canaan 3-1 in a Division IV playin game.

Peter Gyurkovics notched a penalty kick in the 58th minute and 15th-seeded Lake Region stunned eight-time defending champion and No. 2 Stowe, 1-0, in a Division II first-round game.

WEDNESDAY

FOOTBALL

Regional Quarterfinal

No. 5 Lyndon at No. 4 St. J, 4

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-I First Round

No. 9 North Country (4-4) at No. 8 South Burlington (4-5-1), 3

D-IV First Round

No. 9 Blue Mountain (5-4) at No. 8 Christ Covenant (3-2), 3:30

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-I First Round

No. 11 BFA-St. Albans (3-6) at No. 6 North Country (5-2-1), 3

D-III First Round

No. 9 Lake Region (3-6) at No. 8 Oxbow (4-4), 3

D-IV First Round

No. 15 Craftsbury (1-7) at No. 2 Danville (5-3), 3

No. 14 Twin Valley (2-8) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (5-3), 3

No. 11 Sharon (3-7) at No. 6 Hazen (3-5), 3

VT. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

St. J vs. Harwood at Mid-Vermont, 4

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV First Round

Region II

Pittsburg-Canaan at Littleton, 3

Colebrook at Gorham, 3

Region III

Moultonborough at Profile, 3

Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 3

THURSDAY

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV First Round

Region II

Littleton at Gorham, 3

Colebrook at Groveton, 3

Region III

Lin-Wood at Moultonborough, 3

Profile at Woodsville, 3

VT. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

St. J vs. Mid-Vermont or Montpelier at Mid-Vermont, 4

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

Regional Semifinals

Lyndon-St. J winner at No. 1 U-32, 7

Oxbow-Spaulding winner at No. 2 North Country, 7

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-I Quarterfinal

North Country-South Burlington winner at No. 1 St. J (5-0), 3

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 15 Lake Region (1-7-2) at No. 7 U-32 (5-4), 3

D-IV Quarterfinal

Blue Mountain-Christ Covenant winner at No. 1 Twin Valley (7-1), 3

