Tuesday’s Scores/Top Performers and Wednesday’s Schedule

TUESDAY, JAN. 12
Boys Hoops
Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, canceled
Girls Hoops
White Mountains 39, Berlin 31
Colebrook at Pittsburg-Canaan, canceled
——
TUESDAY’S TOP PERFORMERS
Freshman Ava Simpson pumped in 10 points off the bench and Kelsey Graham also chipped in 10 points to help the White Mountains girls topple rival Berlin 39-31 in the season opener.
——
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13
Nordic Skiing
White Mountains at Great Glen, 3:30
