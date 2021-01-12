Tuesday’s Scores/Top Performers and Wednesday’s Schedule

Head coach Mike Curtis and son, Jack, head back to the court during halftime of White Mountains' 58-30 win over rival Berlin in Whitefield on Monday, January 11, 2021. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the season-opening contest was played without spectators and everyone wore a mask. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY, JAN. 12

Boys Hoops

Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, canceled

Girls Hoops

White Mountains 39, Berlin 31

Colebrook at Pittsburg-Canaan, canceled

——

TUESDAY’S TOP PERFORMERS

Freshman Ava Simpson pumped in 10 points off the bench and Kelsey Graham also chipped in 10 points to help the White Mountains girls topple rival Berlin 39-31 in the season opener.

——

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13

Nordic Skiing

White Mountains at Great Glen, 3:30

