Tuesday’s Scores/Top Performers And Wednesday’s Schedule

TUESDAY
Field Hockey
Vt. playoff pairings released
Football
St. J 35, Oxbow 27
Boys Soccer
Littleton 3, Woodsville 1
Lamoille 3, Lyndon 2
North Country 3, Northfield/Williamstown 0
Blue Mountain 2, Danville 1
U-32 3, Lake Region 0
Winooski 3, Hazen 1
Girls Soccer
Littleton 4, Woodsville 1
Cross Country
Blue Mountain at Lyndon, 4
St. J at Oxbow, 4
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Olivia Corrigan tallied four times, including a second-half hat trick, as Littleton toppled Woodsville 4-1 in a matchup of unbeatens.
Lyndon’s Andrzej Prince (18:29) and Alexis Gervais (27:51) ran to individual wins at a cross-country tri-meet with Blue Mountain and Twinfield.
Austin Marquis and Parker Paradice contributed a goal and an assist as Littleton topped Woodsville 3-1 for its seventh straight win.
Corbin Brueck had a goal and two assists and Austin Giroux tallied a goal and and assist as North Country won 3-0 at Northfield/Williamstown.
Collin Punderson and John Dennis scored in Blue Mountain’s 2-1 win over Danville.
——
WEDNESDAY
Football
Spaulding at North Country, 6
Girls Volleyball
St. J at Lyndon, 4
Girls Soccer
Lamoille at Lyndon, 4
BFA-St. Albans at St. J, 4
North Country at Northfield, 4
Berlin at White Mountains, 3:30
Enosburg at Danville, 4
Hazen at Richford, 4
Lake Region at U-32, 4
Sharon at Blue Mountain, 4
Boys Soccer
White Mountains at Berlin, 3:30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.