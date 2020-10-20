Tuesday’s Scores/Top Performers And Wednesday’s Schedule

Littleton's Olivia Corrigan, right, gets a hug from teammate Bre Lemay after one of Corrigan's second-half goals in their 4-1 victory over Woodsville in a matchup of Division IV girls soccer unbeatens on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Corrigan scored four times, three in the second half, to fuel the Crusaders. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY

Field Hockey

Vt. playoff pairings released

Football

St. J 35, Oxbow 27

Boys Soccer

Littleton 3, Woodsville 1

Lamoille 3, Lyndon 2

North Country 3, Northfield/Williamstown 0

Blue Mountain 2, Danville 1

U-32 3, Lake Region 0

Winooski 3, Hazen 1

Girls Soccer

Littleton 4, Woodsville 1

Cross Country

Blue Mountain at Lyndon, 4

St. J at Oxbow, 4

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Olivia Corrigan tallied four times, including a second-half hat trick, as Littleton toppled Woodsville 4-1 in a matchup of unbeatens.

Lyndon’s Andrzej Prince (18:29) and Alexis Gervais (27:51) ran to individual wins at a cross-country tri-meet with Blue Mountain and Twinfield.

Austin Marquis and Parker Paradice contributed a goal and an assist as Littleton topped Woodsville 3-1 for its seventh straight win.

Corbin Brueck had a goal and two assists and Austin Giroux tallied a goal and and assist as North Country won 3-0 at Northfield/Williamstown.

Collin Punderson and John Dennis scored in Blue Mountain’s 2-1 win over Danville.

——

WEDNESDAY

Football

Spaulding at North Country, 6

Girls Volleyball

St. J at Lyndon, 4

Girls Soccer

Lamoille at Lyndon, 4

BFA-St. Albans at St. J, 4

North Country at Northfield, 4

Berlin at White Mountains, 3:30

Enosburg at Danville, 4

Hazen at Richford, 4

Lake Region at U-32, 4

Sharon at Blue Mountain, 4

Boys Soccer

White Mountains at Berlin, 3:30

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.