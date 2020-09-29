Tuesday’s Scores/Top Performers and Wednesday’s Schedule

TUESDAY
Football
Lyndon 32, Spaulding 18
St. J at North Country, ppd. TBD (weather)
Field Hockey
Littleton 1, WMR 0
Boys Soccer
Woodsville 4, Groveton 3
Girls Soccer
Colebrook 2, Gorham 1
Danville 3, BFA-Fairfax 1
Enosburg 4, Hazen 1
North Country 5, Peoples 1
Thetford 2, Lake Region 1
Woodsville 7, Groveton 0
Boys Volleyball
Lyndon at Essex, canceled (weather)
Cross Country
Teams at North Country, 4
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Ava Marshia netted a hat trick, two assists coming from Laci Potter, as Danville beat visiting BFA-Fairfax 3-1 in the season opener.
Sage Smith had a goal and an assist, seventh-grader Haley Rossitto scored her first varsity goal and Sierra Riff played big with 12 saves as Colebrook toppled host Gorham 2-1.
Christiana Veltri popped home a rebound early in the fourth quarter off the playmaking of Abi McCusker and Kennedy Overhoff and White Mountains pulled out a 1-0 field hockey win over Littleton.
Riann Fortin earned a hat trick as North Country opened its season with a 5-1 victory at Peoples.
Cam Berry passed for 139 yards and three touchdowns, Austin Wheeler caught a pair of TDs and Sebastian Lundborg had a 81-yard pick-six as Lyndon topped Spaulding 32-18.
Corey Bemis and Cam Burt each scored twice and Coby Youngman had two assists as Woodsville stopped Groveton 4-3.
Leah Krull had a hat trick and Maddie Roy added two goals and an assist in Woodsville’s 7-0 win at Groveton.
——
WEDNESDAY
Field Hockey
St. J at North Country, 4
Lyndon at Stowe, 4
Boys Soccer
Blue Mountain at Cabot, 4:30
Danville at Oxbow, 4:30
North Country at Peoples, 4:30
Hazen at Richford, 4:30
Lake Region at Thetford, 4:30
Girls Soccer
Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 4
Girls Volleyball
Montpelier vs. St. J, 6
Randolph at Lyndon, 4:30
Cross Country
Craftsbury at SJA (Rankin Property), 4
