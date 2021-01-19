Tuesday’s Scores/Top Performers And Wednesday’s Schedule

TUESDAY
Boys Hoops
White Mountains 46, Gorham 30
Lisbon 40, Lin-Wood 30
Woodsville 57, Profile 25
Girls Hoops
Lisbon 48, Lin-Wood 30
Woodsville 46, Profile 12
White Mountains 41, Gorham 24
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Sara Brown and Peyton Clark each tallied 12 points in Lisbon’s 48-30 victory in Lincoln.
Avery Hazelton, a 6-foot-9 junior forward, tallied 21 points and 11 boards as White Mountains took down Gorham 46-30.
——
WEDNESDAY
Girls Hoops
Colebrook at Berlin, 5
