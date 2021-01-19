Tuesday’s Scores/Top Performers And Wednesday’s Schedule

Tyler Hicks, Brody LaBounty and Avery Hazleton all scored in double figures as White Mountains rolled past rival Berlin 58-30 in Whitefield on Monday, January 11, 2021. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the season-opening contest was played without spectators and everyone wore a mask. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY

Boys Hoops

White Mountains 46, Gorham 30

Lisbon 40, Lin-Wood 30

Woodsville 57, Profile 25

Girls Hoops

Lisbon 48, Lin-Wood 30

Woodsville 46, Profile 12

White Mountains 41, Gorham 24

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Sara Brown and Peyton Clark each tallied 12 points in Lisbon’s 48-30 victory in Lincoln.

Avery Hazelton, a 6-foot-9 junior forward, tallied 21 points and 11 boards as White Mountains took down Gorham 46-30.

——

WEDNESDAY

Girls Hoops

Colebrook at Berlin, 5

