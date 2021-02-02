Tuesday’s Scores/Top Performers And Wednesday’s Schedule

Woodsville's Michael Maccini reacts to his and-one during a 59-51 loss to Woodsville in a high school basketball game on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY, FEB. 2

Boys Hoops

Lisbon 56, Profile 44

Littleton at Berlin, canceled

Girls Hoops

Lisbon 44, Profile 17

Woodsville at White Mountains, ppd. to Wednesday

Berlin at Littleton, canceled

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Sara Brown posted a game-high 14 points to lead Lisbon to a 44-17 victory at Profile.

Nate Superchi pumped in 20 points and Will Lopus added 17 as Lisbon toppled Profile 56-44.

——

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3

Boys Hoops

Berlin at Groveton, 5

Girls Hoops

Woodsville at White Mountains, 6:30

Groveton at Lin-Wood, 5

