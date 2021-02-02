Tuesday’s Scores/Top Performers And Wednesday’s Schedule

TUESDAY, FEB. 2
Boys Hoops
Lisbon 56, Profile 44
Littleton at Berlin, canceled
Girls Hoops
Lisbon 44, Profile 17
Woodsville at White Mountains, ppd. to Wednesday
Berlin at Littleton, canceled
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Sara Brown posted a game-high 14 points to lead Lisbon to a 44-17 victory at Profile.
Nate Superchi pumped in 20 points and Will Lopus added 17 as Lisbon toppled Profile 56-44.
——
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3
Boys Hoops
Berlin at Groveton, 5
Girls Hoops
Woodsville at White Mountains, 6:30
Groveton at Lin-Wood, 5
