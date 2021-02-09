Tuesday’s Scores/Top Performers And Wednesday’s Schedule

TUESDAY, FEB. 9
Boys Hoops
Colebrook 81, Berlin 57
Groveton 49, Lin-Wood 33
Littleton 83, Lisbon 59
Gorham 46, Profile 29
Girls Hoops
Colebrook 57, Berlin 26
Gorham 34, Profile 24
Littleton 37, Lisbon 28
Men’s Hoops
Lyndon at Castleton, canceled
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Josh Finkle poured in 24 points while fellow starters Parker Paradice (15), Landon Bromley (13), Mike Hampson (12) and Stephen Lucas (12) hit double figures as Littleton, playing in its first game in 19 days because of COVID-19, powered past Lisbon 83-59 to stay undefeated.
Matt St. Cyr pumped in 19 points and had six rebounds in Groveton’s 49-33 win over Lin-Wood, the Eagles’ third straight win.
Carson Rancourt dropped 30 points, including six threes, as Colebrook ran over Berlin 81-57.
Sage Smith netted 24 points with seven steals and four assists and Ariana Lord turned in 13 points and six boards as Colebrook stayed unbeaten with a rout of Berlin.
Nicoria Johnson scored 10 points as Littleton battled past Lisbon 37-287 in a physical contest.
——
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10
Alpine Skiing
N.H. Girls Division IV State Championships at Mount Sunapee, 10
Girls Hoops
Kennett at White Mountains, 4:15
