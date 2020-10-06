Tuesday’s Scores/Top Performers And Wednesday’s Schedule

North Country quarterback Jack Young heaves a pass in a 7-on-7 touch football game against St. J at Fairbanks Field on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY

Field Hockey

St. J 3, U-32 2

Spaulding 3, North Country 0

Boys Soccer

Montpelier 2, Lyndon 0

Woodsville 3, White Mountains 2

Winooski 10, Danville 0

North Country 2, Lamoille 1

Northfield 3, Lake Region 1

Oxbow at Hazen, 4

Girls Soccer

White Mountains 6, Woodsville 0

Football

North Country 42, Lyndon 14

Girls Golf

2020 H.S. State Championships

At Champlain C.C.

(Par 71)

DIVISION I

Medalist: 83 - Kaylie Porter, Burr and Burton

Also: 99 - Pearl Hudson, St. Johnsbury (fifth place)

Burr and Burton (187): Kaylie Porter 83, Grace McDonald 104.

Champlain Valley (193): Lindsey Beer 96, Clare Stackpole-McGrath 97.

Essex (203): Macey McGovern 101, Ashley Stempek 102.

South Burlington (213): Sage Bennett 95, Lian Wijetunga 118.

North Country (219): Cora Nadeau 106, Marta Potter 113.

Colchester (239): Caitlin Connors 119, Jayme Baldwin 120.

BFA-St. Albans (245): Ashley Seymour 113, Georgia Casavant 132.

DIVISION II

Medalist: 82 - Tia Martinez, Lake Region

Lake Region (190): Tia Martinez 82, Madeleine Racine 108.

Otter Valley (203): Mia Politano 88, Elena Politano 115.

Harwood (222): Jordan Hunter 99, Maddie Cheney 123.

Rice (224): Sara Beth Marroquin 100, Grace Marroquin 124.

U-32 (235): Page Oakes 116, Allie Guthrie 119.

Milton (236): Samantha Borman 113, Kira Jennings 123.

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Tia Martinez shot the low overall round (11-over 82) at Champlain CC to win her first individual golf title, leading Lake Region to a three-peat in Division II.

Cam Tenney-Burt scored twice, including the game-winner with 5 seconds to play in Woodsville’s 3-2 win over White Mountains.

Leah Krull had three goals and Maddie Roy added a pair as undefeated Woodsville handled White Mountains 6-0.

Austin Giroux had a goal and assist and Ian Applegate and tallied in North Country’s 2-1 win over Lamoille.

Hannah Roberts scored a pair of goals as St. J topped U-32, 3-2, to move its record to 3-0.

——

WEDNESDAY

Football

St. J at Oxbow, 4

Field Hockey

Littleton at Berlin, 4

Girls Soccer

St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 4

Montpelier at Lyndon, 4

Oxbow at Danville, 4

Missisquoi at Hazen, 4

North Country at Lamoille, 4

Lake Region at Northfield, 4

Girls Volleyball

St. J at South Burlington, 4:30

Lyndon at Montpelier, 4:30

Boys Golf

Vt. state championships at Country Club of Barre

Girls Volleyball

Lyndon at Montpelier

Cross Country

LI, Lamoille at St. J, 4

