Tuesday’s Scores/Top Performers And Wednesday’s Schedule

TUESDAY
Field Hockey
St. J 3, U-32 2
Spaulding 3, North Country 0
Boys Soccer
Montpelier 2, Lyndon 0
Woodsville 3, White Mountains 2
Winooski 10, Danville 0
North Country 2, Lamoille 1
Northfield 3, Lake Region 1
Oxbow at Hazen, 4
Girls Soccer
White Mountains 6, Woodsville 0
Football
North Country 42, Lyndon 14
Girls Golf
2020 H.S. State Championships
At Champlain C.C.
(Par 71)
DIVISION I
Medalist: 83 - Kaylie Porter, Burr and Burton
Also: 99 - Pearl Hudson, St. Johnsbury (fifth place)
Burr and Burton (187): Kaylie Porter 83, Grace McDonald 104.
Champlain Valley (193): Lindsey Beer 96, Clare Stackpole-McGrath 97.
Essex (203): Macey McGovern 101, Ashley Stempek 102.
South Burlington (213): Sage Bennett 95, Lian Wijetunga 118.
North Country (219): Cora Nadeau 106, Marta Potter 113.
Colchester (239): Caitlin Connors 119, Jayme Baldwin 120.
BFA-St. Albans (245): Ashley Seymour 113, Georgia Casavant 132.
DIVISION II
Medalist: 82 - Tia Martinez, Lake Region
Lake Region (190): Tia Martinez 82, Madeleine Racine 108.
Otter Valley (203): Mia Politano 88, Elena Politano 115.
Harwood (222): Jordan Hunter 99, Maddie Cheney 123.
Rice (224): Sara Beth Marroquin 100, Grace Marroquin 124.
U-32 (235): Page Oakes 116, Allie Guthrie 119.
Milton (236): Samantha Borman 113, Kira Jennings 123.
TOP PERFORMERS
Tia Martinez shot the low overall round (11-over 82) at Champlain CC to win her first individual golf title, leading Lake Region to a three-peat in Division II.
Cam Tenney-Burt scored twice, including the game-winner with 5 seconds to play in Woodsville’s 3-2 win over White Mountains.
Leah Krull had three goals and Maddie Roy added a pair as undefeated Woodsville handled White Mountains 6-0.
Austin Giroux had a goal and assist and Ian Applegate and tallied in North Country’s 2-1 win over Lamoille.
Hannah Roberts scored a pair of goals as St. J topped U-32, 3-2, to move its record to 3-0.
WEDNESDAY
Football
St. J at Oxbow, 4
Field Hockey
Littleton at Berlin, 4
Girls Soccer
St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 4
Montpelier at Lyndon, 4
Oxbow at Danville, 4
Missisquoi at Hazen, 4
North Country at Lamoille, 4
Lake Region at Northfield, 4
Girls Volleyball
St. J at South Burlington, 4:30
Lyndon at Montpelier, 4:30
Boys Golf
Vt. state championships at Country Club of Barre
Girls Volleyball
Lyndon at Montpelier
Cross Country
LI, Lamoille at St. J, 4
