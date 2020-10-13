Tuesday’s Scores/Top Performers and Wednesday’s Schedule

Lyndon tops visiting Lake Region 2-1 in overtime in a Division II clash on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Gavin Williams buried the game-winner on a direct kick from 20 yards out to lift the Vikings to their first win of the season. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY

Field Hockey

Berlin at Littleton, canceled

Football

Spaulding at North Country, ppd to Oct. 21 at 6

Boys Soccer

Littleton at Lisbon, ppd. to Wednesday at 3

Gorham at Profile, ppd. to Wednesday at 3:30

Lin-Wood at Groveton, ppd. to Wednesday at 4:30

Blue Mountain at Cabot, ppd. to Wednesday at 4

Girls Soccer

Lake Region 3, Peoples 2, OT

Northfield/Williamstown 3, Lyndon 0

Littleton at Lisbon, ppd. to Wednesday at 4:15

Profile at Gorham, ppd. to Wednesday at 3:30

Lin-Wood at Groveton, ppd. to Wednesday at 3

Hazen at Danville, ppd. to Wednesday at Hazen at 4

Blue Mountain at Twinfield, ppd. to Wednesday at 4

Girls Volleyball

Randolph at St. J, ppd. to Friday at 4

Boys Volleyball

Enosburg at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

Cross Country

St. J at Oxbow, canceled

TOP PERFORMERS

Ally Cotnoir scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, and Sakoya Sweeney had a goal and two assists as Lake Region knocked off Peoples. Cotnoir also had an assist.

WEDNESDAY

Football

St. J at Lyndon, 4

Field Hockey

St. J at Lyndon, 4

Boys Soccer

Lyndon at Northfield/Williamstown, 4

Richford at Danville, 4

Hazen at Enosburg, 4

Lake Region at Peoples, 4

North Country at U-32, 4

Berlin at White Mountains, 3:30

Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:30

Littleton at Lisbon, 3

Gorham at Profile, 3:30

Blue Mountain at Cabot, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

White Mountains at Berlin, 3:30

Littleton at Lisbon, 4:15

Lin-Wood at Groveton, 3

Danville at Hazen, 4

Profile at Gorham, 3:30

Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 4

North Country at U-32, 4

Girls Volleyball

Harwood at Lyndon, 4:30

Cross Country

Lyndon at Twinfield, 4

