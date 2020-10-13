Tuesday’s Scores/Top Performers and Wednesday’s Schedule

TUESDAY
Field Hockey
Berlin at Littleton, canceled
Football
Spaulding at North Country, ppd to Oct. 21 at 6
Boys Soccer
Littleton at Lisbon, ppd. to Wednesday at 3
Gorham at Profile, ppd. to Wednesday at 3:30
Lin-Wood at Groveton, ppd. to Wednesday at 4:30
Blue Mountain at Cabot, ppd. to Wednesday at 4
Girls Soccer
Lake Region 3, Peoples 2, OT
Northfield/Williamstown 3, Lyndon 0
Littleton at Lisbon, ppd. to Wednesday at 4:15
Profile at Gorham, ppd. to Wednesday at 3:30
Lin-Wood at Groveton, ppd. to Wednesday at 3
Hazen at Danville, ppd. to Wednesday at Hazen at 4
Blue Mountain at Twinfield, ppd. to Wednesday at 4
Girls Volleyball
Randolph at St. J, ppd. to Friday at 4
Boys Volleyball
Enosburg at Lyndon, ppd. TBD
Cross Country
St. J at Oxbow, canceled
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Ally Cotnoir scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, and Sakoya Sweeney had a goal and two assists as Lake Region knocked off Peoples. Cotnoir also had an assist.
——
WEDNESDAY
Football
St. J at Lyndon, 4
Field Hockey
St. J at Lyndon, 4
Boys Soccer
Lyndon at Northfield/Williamstown, 4
Richford at Danville, 4
Hazen at Enosburg, 4
Lake Region at Peoples, 4
North Country at U-32, 4
Berlin at White Mountains, 3:30
Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:30
Littleton at Lisbon, 3
Gorham at Profile, 3:30
Blue Mountain at Cabot, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
White Mountains at Berlin, 3:30
Littleton at Lisbon, 4:15
Lin-Wood at Groveton, 3
Danville at Hazen, 4
Profile at Gorham, 3:30
Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 4
North Country at U-32, 4
Girls Volleyball
Harwood at Lyndon, 4:30
Cross Country
Lyndon at Twinfield, 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.