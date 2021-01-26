Tuesday’s Scores/Top Performers And Wednesday’s Schedule

TUESDAY, JAN. 26
Boys Hoops
White Mountains 68, Colebrook 49
Groveton 53, Lisbon 25
Girls Hoops
Groveton 49, Lisbon 28
Colebrook 62, White Mountains 40
Woodsville 42, Gorham 21
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Junior forward Emily Schafermeyer notched three 3s and finished with 15 points as Groveton topped Lisbon 49-28.
Sage Smith and Samantha Howe each scored 25 points in Colebrook’s 62-40 win over White Mountains. Smith added five assists and five steals and Howe had 13 rebounds and four steals.
Big man Avery Hazelton pumped in 29 points, Brody LaBounty added 16 and forward Tyler Hicks, playing some point guard, dished 10 assists in White Mountains’ 68-49 win over Colebrook.
Graci Kaiser and Olivia Sarkis each tallied 11 points as Woodsville locked up Gorham in a 42-21 victory.
Julian Kenison collected 16 points, six rebounds and six steals while Chris Corliss notched eight rebounds, four steals and four assists as Groveton ran past Lisbon 53-25.
——
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27
No games scheduled
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.