Tuesday’s Scores/Top Performers And Wednesday’s Schedule

Profile's Elaina DiMaggio smiles on the sideline after cleaning up a bloody nose during a Division IV clash at Woodsville on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY

Boys Soccer

Profile 2, Woodsville 0

Lisbon 1, Lin-Wood 0

Groveton at Gorham, 5

Girls Soccer

Woodsville 5, Profile 1

Lin-Wood 2, Lisbon 1

Groveton at Gorham, 3:30

Boys Golf

Littleton 49, Woodsville 41, WMR 12 (at Mt. Washington)

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Will Lopus scores the lone goal on a feed from Dylan Colby and Lisbon knocked off Lin-Wood in the Panthers’ season opener.

Spenser Stevens took medalist honors with a 26 (Stableford scoring), leading Littleton to a team victory in a three-team golf match at Mt. Washington.

Max Ritter netted a pair of goals to lead Profile to a 2-0 win over Woodsville.

Olivia Sarkis had a two goals and Maddie Roy added a goal and assists in Woodsville’s 5-1 win over Profile.

——

WEDNESDAY

Field Hockey

Berlin at Littleton, 4

