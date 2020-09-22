Tuesday’s Scores/Top Performers And Wednesday’s Schedule

TUESDAY
Boys Soccer
Profile 2, Woodsville 0
Lisbon 1, Lin-Wood 0
Groveton at Gorham, 5
Girls Soccer
Woodsville 5, Profile 1
Lin-Wood 2, Lisbon 1
Groveton at Gorham, 3:30
Boys Golf
Littleton 49, Woodsville 41, WMR 12 (at Mt. Washington)
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Will Lopus scores the lone goal on a feed from Dylan Colby and Lisbon knocked off Lin-Wood in the Panthers’ season opener.
Spenser Stevens took medalist honors with a 26 (Stableford scoring), leading Littleton to a team victory in a three-team golf match at Mt. Washington.
Max Ritter netted a pair of goals to lead Profile to a 2-0 win over Woodsville.
Olivia Sarkis had a two goals and Maddie Roy added a goal and assists in Woodsville’s 5-1 win over Profile.
——
WEDNESDAY
Field Hockey
Berlin at Littleton, 4
