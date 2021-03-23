Tuesday’s Scores/Top Performers (March 23) And Wednesday’s Schedule

TUESDAY, MARCH 23
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
D-II Semifinal
No. 2 North Country 55, No. 6 Hartford 47
D-III Semifinal
No. 1 Lake Region 62, No. 5 Oxbow 30
D-IV Semifinal
No. 4 Danville 44, No. 1 West Rutland 22
——
TUESDAY’S TOP PERFORMERS
Riann Fortin had 22 points, while Adrianna Chaput (11) and Cora Nadeau combined for 21 more as No. 2 North Country ousted No. 6 Hartford 55-47 to advance to the program’s first state final.
Tia Martinez tallied 20 points and Robin Vincent added 14 as top-seeded, unbeaten Lake Region routed Oxbow 60-32 to advance to the Division III state championship game.
Laci Sandvil tallied 10 points while Colleen Flinn, Ava Marshia and Autumn Larocque combined for 24 points as Danville knocked off No. 1 West Rutland 44-24 to advance to the program’s first state final since 2008.
——
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24
VT. BOYS HOOPS
D-IV Semifinal
No. 8 Blue Mountain (4-2) at No. 5 Proctor (8-2), 6
——
THURSDAY, MARCH 25
VT. BOYS HOOPS
D-II Semifinal
No. 5 Fair Haven (8-2) at No. 1 North Country (9-0), 6
——
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
D-II Championship
No. 2 North Country (9-2) vs. No. 1 Fair Haven (11-0), time TBD
D-III Championship
No. 3 Vergennes (11-1) vs. No. 1 Lake Region (11-0), time TBD
D-IV Championship
No. 4 Danville (9-2) vs. No. 2 Proctor (10-1), time TBD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.