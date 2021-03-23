Tuesday’s Scores/Top Performers (March 23) And Wednesday’s Schedule

Tia Martinez pumped in 20 points as top-seeded and unbeaten Lake Region stormed past No. 5 Oxbow 62-30 in a Division III semifinal in Orleans on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The Rangers move on to meet No. 3 Vergennes in Saturday's state final. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY, MARCH 23

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

D-II Semifinal

No. 2 North Country 55, No. 6 Hartford 47

D-III Semifinal

No. 1 Lake Region 62, No. 5 Oxbow 30

D-IV Semifinal

No. 4 Danville 44, No. 1 West Rutland 22

——

TUESDAY’S TOP PERFORMERS

Riann Fortin had 22 points, while Adrianna Chaput (11) and Cora Nadeau combined for 21 more as No. 2 North Country ousted No. 6 Hartford 55-47 to advance to the program’s first state final.

Tia Martinez tallied 20 points and Robin Vincent added 14 as top-seeded, unbeaten Lake Region routed Oxbow 60-32 to advance to the Division III state championship game.

Laci Sandvil tallied 10 points while Colleen Flinn, Ava Marshia and Autumn Larocque combined for 24 points as Danville knocked off No. 1 West Rutland 44-24 to advance to the program’s first state final since 2008.

——

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24

VT. BOYS HOOPS

D-IV Semifinal

No. 8 Blue Mountain (4-2) at No. 5 Proctor (8-2), 6

——

THURSDAY, MARCH 25

VT. BOYS HOOPS

D-II Semifinal

No. 5 Fair Haven (8-2) at No. 1 North Country (9-0), 6

——

SATURDAY, MARCH 27

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

D-II Championship

No. 2 North Country (9-2) vs. No. 1 Fair Haven (11-0), time TBD

D-III Championship

No. 3 Vergennes (11-1) vs. No. 1 Lake Region (11-0), time TBD

D-IV Championship

No. 4 Danville (9-2) vs. No. 2 Proctor (10-1), time TBD

