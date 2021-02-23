Tuesday’s Top Performers (Feb. 23) And Wednesday’s Schedule

TUESDAY TOP PERFORMERS
Samantha Howe had 31 points and 14 rebounds and Sage Smith added 23 points as Colebrook handled Littleton 66-37.
Graci Kaiser scored all 10 of her points in the first half, one of nine Woodsville players to score, and the Engineers stayed unbeaten with a 46-18 win over Lisbon.
Senior guard Parker Paradice had 11 points and six assists to lead unbeaten Littleton past Colebrook 53-44 on senior night.
Corbin Brueck netted 17 points and Austin Giroux added 15 as North Country stayed unbeaten with a 54-38 rout in Lyndon.
Murphy Young tossed in 13 points as St. J topped visiting Burlington 40-26 to help first-year head coach Ben Davis secure his first win as a Hilltopper.
Senior guard Isaiah Baker poured in 27 points on senior night as Hazen rocketed past Randolph 67-48.
Elijah Flocke turned in a 17-point night as Woodsville bested host Lisbon 63-32.
Dillon Brigham (15) and Christian Young combined for 28 points to lead Danville to a 61-49 road win at Northfield.
——
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24
Boys Hockey
Lyndon at St. J (BOR in Barre), 4
Nordic Skiing
St. J at Craftsbury, 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.