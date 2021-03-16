Tuesday’s Top Performers (March 16) And Wednesday’s Schedule

TUESDAY’S TOP PERFORMERS
Brooke’lyn Robinson (13), Olivia Lewis (11), Kadienne Whitcomb (10) paced Lyndon in its 53-39 Division II first-round playoff win over Mt. Abraham.
Colleen Flinn had 12 points, eight rebounds and six blocks and Carlie Beliveau had 11 points and five rebounds as Danville bounced Blue Mountain 58-50 in the first round of the Division IV playoffs.
McKenna Marsh (16) and Riann Fortin combined for points as North Country ran past Mill River 66-6 in a Division II first-round contest.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17
BOYS HOCKEY
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 5 Middlebury (5-2) at No. 4 Lyndon (3-1), 4 (Ice Haus)
ALPINE SKIING
Vermont State Giant Slalom Championships at Smugglers’ Notch (Girls, 9:30; Boys 1:30)
SNOWBOARDING
Vermont State Championships at Jay Peak, 9
VT. BOYS HOOPS
D-II First Round
No. 12 Lake Region (3-5) at No. 5 Fair Haven (6-2), 6
No. 10 Lyndon (3-3) at No. 7 Lamoille (4-1), 6
D-III First Round
No. 15 Stowe (1-6) at No. 2 Hazen (7-2), 6
D-IV First Round
No. 9 Arlington (2-3) at No. 8 Blue Mountain (2-2), 6
