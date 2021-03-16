Tuesday’s Top Performers (March 16) And Wednesday’s Schedule

The fifth-seeded Lyndon Vikings huddle up around coach Eric Berry prior to their 53-39 win over No. 12 Mt. Abraham in the first round of the Division II tournament on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY’S TOP PERFORMERS

Brooke’lyn Robinson (13), Olivia Lewis (11), Kadienne Whitcomb (10) paced Lyndon in its 53-39 Division II first-round playoff win over Mt. Abraham.

Colleen Flinn had 12 points, eight rebounds and six blocks and Carlie Beliveau had 11 points and five rebounds as Danville bounced Blue Mountain 58-50 in the first round of the Division IV playoffs.

McKenna Marsh (16) and Riann Fortin combined for points as North Country ran past Mill River 66-6 in a Division II first-round contest.

——

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17

BOYS HOCKEY

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 5 Middlebury (5-2) at No. 4 Lyndon (3-1), 4 (Ice Haus)

ALPINE SKIING

Vermont State Giant Slalom Championships at Smugglers’ Notch (Girls, 9:30; Boys 1:30)

SNOWBOARDING

Vermont State Championships at Jay Peak, 9

VT. BOYS HOOPS

D-II First Round

No. 12 Lake Region (3-5) at No. 5 Fair Haven (6-2), 6

No. 10 Lyndon (3-3) at No. 7 Lamoille (4-1), 6

D-III First Round

No. 15 Stowe (1-6) at No. 2 Hazen (7-2), 6

D-IV First Round

No. 9 Arlington (2-3) at No. 8 Blue Mountain (2-2), 6

